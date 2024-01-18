Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, Renowned Food Network Star

Will Headline Boca West Children’s Foundation Luncheon

BOCA RATON, FL, January 16, 2024 – Food Network star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli will headline a luncheon on April 17 to benefit Boca West Children’s Foundation. Celebrity Chef Guarnaschelli has opened Michelin-starred restaurants and was the winner of The Next Iron Chef, Guy’s Superstar Grocery Games, and served as a judge on Chopped and Iron Chef.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boca West Country Club at 20583 Boca West Drive in Boca Raton. The Chairperson for the event is Michelle Gluckow. Tickets are $195; sponsorships include a meet and greet with Guarnaschelli and a copy of her newest cookbook.

Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a world-renowned chef and one of Food Network’s top stars. Guarnaschelli first appeared on the network in 2006 and has since been part of hundreds of episodes of programming on the network, including as a judge on Chopped, co-host of The Kitchen, host of Supermarket Stakeout, and star of Alex vs. America. As a competitor, she beat nine rival chefs to win The Next Iron Chef: Redemption, joining the ranks of Kitchen Stadium Iron Chefs. She also hosts the award-winning digital series, Fix Me a Plate, and is the author of the cookbooks Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook (2013), The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart (2017), Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook (2020) and Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods (2023).

For more information, call 561-488-6980 or visit https://bocawestfoundation.org/luncheon-with-alex-guarnaschelli/

Guarnaschelli attended La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy, France and began her international culinary journey training in Paris and New York with some of the world’s most acclaimed chefs, including Guy Savoy and Daniel Boulud. In 2003, Guarnaschelli was given the opportunity to expand her repertoire and become the executive chef at Butter in New York City, where she has since created her own eclectic American and green market inspired menu. In sought-after keynotes and live demonstrations, Guarnaschelli provides lessons from a life steeped in culinary education and adventure, her own travels, and experiences as a mother and in world-renowned kitchens.

Guarnaschelli is a regular guest on national television shows such as Today, Good Morning America and has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Food & Wine. A popular mainstay on social media and Head of X (formerly Twitter) Food Council, Guarnaschelli also premiered her one-woman live comedy show Busting My Chops at Caroline’s on Broadway.

Sponsors include Shelly and Arthur Adler, Phyllis and Howard Boilen, Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, Joni and Alan Goldberg, Bonnie and Gary Hildebrand, Lesser Lesser Landy and Smith, Attorneys at Law, Christine E. Lynn/E.M. Lynn Foundation, Marcia and Doug Mithun/Mithun Family Foundation, The Buzz Agency, Sharon DiPietro, April Lewis, Dx Web, Jane and Richard Zenker, Barbara and Dr. Don Janower and Totale Med Spa.



About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities. Visit Bocawestfoundation.org for more information.