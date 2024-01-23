Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 12th Annual Golf Challenge Will Raise Funds for Local Children’s Charity Partners

Sign at Golf Challenge

Boca Raton, FL — Children’s charities throughout Palm Beach County will be granted funds raised from the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 12th Annual Golf Challenge. The daylong event, which includes brunch, golf, a cocktail reception and dinner, takes place on Monday, March 25 at Boca West Country Club. Nonprofits that have foursomes playing will receive a portion of $100,000.

More than 30 non-profits that serve local children benefit from the Golf Challenge. Funds from the golf challenge support participating charities such as Boca Helping Hands to grow its BHH Backpacks Program, which has provided weekend meals to food-insecure elementary students; as well as Roots and Wings UpLift program which provides free, intensive, small group after school reading focused on grades 1-3 for children attending Palm Beach County Title One public elementary schools who are reading one or two grades below grade level.

More than 400 golfers will have the opportunity to play on courses that have been ranked among the best in the world, alongside St. Andrews, Pine Valley, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. The Golf Challenge is expected to sell out.

The event takes place at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, and begins at 11 a.m. for registration and brunch. A duck drop will happen at 12:30 when hundreds of plastic yellow ducks will be dropped from a crane for a chance to win $2500. Golf play begins at 1 p.m.

The Golf Challenge will be followed by a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception, dinner and live auction with exclusive items and experiences. Individual tickets are $750 and include one duck and a cocktail reception ticket. Individual tickets to the dinner are $150. Additional single ducks for the drop are $50.

Charities will vie for a portion of the $100,000 awarded during the tournament. Each charity will receive between $3,000 and $15,000 depending on its team’s placement. Over the past 13 years, The Foundation has granted more than $18 million for projects that serve at-risk youth.

“The golf challenge is an annual fundraiser and so many people from the community participate in our shared effort to support local kids,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We expect, once again, that the event will sell out. Non-golfers can support the effort and join in the fun by attending the cocktail reception and dinner.”

Sponsors include Ronnie and Allen Flicker, Shelly and Arthur Adler, Jane and Richard Zenker,

Diane and Joel Macher, Phyllis and Howard Boilen, Barbara and Dr. Donald Janower,Allied Private Wealth, AW Property Co., The GEO Group, Moss Construction, Republic National Distributing Company, Nancy and Chuck Rosenblatt, Sensus Healthcare, Fifth Third Bank,

Workaway International, Richard Bowman, GL Homes, HomeSafe, Sam Wilcox, Berman,

Greenspoon Marder, LanConnect, CBIZ, Bonaccord Capital Partners, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Mo Wazir, FAU Music Summer Band Camp.

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org to purchase tickets and ducks and learn about sponsorship opportunities.

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.