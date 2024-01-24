Boca Raton Local Is Featured Singer, Emcee in Yale Whiffenpoofs

Concert February 11th at The Studio at Mizner Park

Boca Raton, FL – The Yale University Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group, will be performing live from February 4th-13th in the South Florida metropolitan area with the Whiffenpoofs of Yale.

Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs. Founded in 1909, the “Whiffs” began as a senior quartet that met for weekly concerts at Mory’s Temple Bar, the famous Yale tavern. Today, the group has become one of Yale’s most celebrated traditions, with over a century of musical excellence.

Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards, and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts each year across all six continents. Their characteristic white tie and tails, paired with their enthusiasm and humor, have become iconic for audiences all around the United States and across the world.

The Whiffenpoofs are perfect entertainment for diverse occasions, including public concerts, fundraising events, and private events of all types. Recent Whiffenpoof performance venues include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the White House, the Rose Bowl, and Lincoln Center. The Whiffenpoofs have reached a television audience of more than 175 million via appearances in NBC’s The Sing-Off, The West Wing, The Today Show, 60 Minutes, Gilmore Girls, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live, and most recently the Season 4 finale of the hit television show Glee.

Luke Tillitski, Boca Raton local, is bringing the Whiffenpoofs to the South Florida area for his ‘hometown tour.’ In addition to being one of the fourteen singers, Tillitski is the emcee, announcing each song in the set with the Whiffs’ characteristic humor. “Singing with the Whiffenpoofs has been the best decision of my life,” says Tillitski, “and I cannot wait to share them with my hometown.”

On Sunday, February 11th, the Whiffs will be performing in Luke’s hometown at The Studio at Mizner Park. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.whiffenpoofs.com/concerts.