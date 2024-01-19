Artists of Palm Beach County in Partnership with Northend Rise, Inc. Presents “Fired Up” Exhibition

Palm Beach County, FL – Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc. (APBC) is pleased to announce that RISE Community Resource Center, 723 39th Street in West Palm Beach will be hosting our “FIRED UP” exhibition February 17 – March 30, 2024. An Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, February 17, 1 – 3 pm and a Closing Reception on Saturday, March 30, 1 – 3pm. Everyone is invited to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments in addition to viewing the art.

Both APBC artist members and non-members were invited to submit small works (no larger than 20”x20”) in all mediums – painting, photography, collage, mixed media, fiber art, etc. for this juried show. Sculpture, ceramics, and other three dimensional media were particularly encouraged, and APBC is pleased to announce that Nazare Feliciano will be the Judge for awards. Ms. Feliciano has been a professor of Fine Arts in Palm Beach State College and has established herself as a fine artist/ceramicist, with numerous awards and solo exhibitions.

During the time that the exhibition will be held in addition to the Opening and Closing Receptions, a number of Saturday events have been planned.

On February 24, 11 am – 1:30 pm, Mary Jane Zapp, APBC’s Board President and an awardnning art photographer will be presenting a Cyanotype Workshop for all ages. On March 16, 1 – 3 pm artist Linda Miller has organized an Art Salon in which ceramic artists Heather Couch, Barbara Powell, and Karla Walter will share about their work, their process, and why they became artists of three-dimensional works. On March 23, 1 – 3 pm Maxine Schreiber, oil painter and retired psychotherapist, will be leading Unleashing Creativity, a workshop designed to free the mind learning how to relax and express oneself creatively.

The public is invited to attend all of these happenings and they can pre-register by contacting artistsofpalmbeachcounty.org or https://www.northendrise.org/