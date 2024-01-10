ART & JAZZ on the Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach

2024 Schedule Announced; Art & Jazz is a Free Event Open to the Community

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Merchant and Business Association, has announced its 2024 Art & Jazz schedule , which kicks off Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in Pineapple Grove in Downtown Delray Beach. Art & Jazz on the Avenue is always a free event.

The January 24th event will be the largest Art & Jazz of the year and include three stages with live music (one of which will be exclusively Beatles music and help kick off the Beatles on the Beach Festival). Attendees can also enjoy live mural art activations, interactive kids’ zone, and dining & dancing in the street! Plus, local, curated vendors and businesses will be selling their wares.

Additional dates and locations for the Delray Beach DDA’s 2024 Art & Jazz include:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on West Atlantic Avenue (the SET). The February Art & Jazz will honor Black History Month by highlighting both the history of Delray Beach and today’s local businesses.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on East Atlantic (from Swinton Ave to Federal Hwy)

October 23, 2024 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the Beachside neighborhood on East Atlantic Avenue, east of the intracoastal, from Venetian Drive to Andrews Avenue

The famed Art & Jazz on the Avenue is an event which highlights local businesses, artists, and live entertainment. The Delray Beach DDA started Art & Jazz in the late 1980s to encourage visitors, residents, and locals to come downtown. Each event occurs in a different downtown neighborhood to highlight the unique areas of Downtown Delray Beach. Art & Jazz on the Avenue Sponsors: Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, Banyan Group, Amy & Noreen Team/Lang Realty, Saint James Tea, LivingFLA.com, Beach Keepers, Inc., Pineapple Carts, and DDA Partners: 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, International Materials, and Avalon Steak & Seafood.

For more information, please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/artandjazz; social media: @downtowndelray, or phone 561-243-1077.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority DDA’s mission is to stimulate, enhance and sustain the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach and the quality of life enjoyed by residents, businesses, and visitors. Official Partners of the DDA include 4th & 5th Delray, Sundy Village-Pebb Capital, Grimes Events & Party Tents, International Materials, and Avalon Steak & Seafood. For more information, please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com or phone 561-243-1077.