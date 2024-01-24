Boca Raton Public Library Presents

February 3 – February 4, 2024

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library presents the 2024 Florida State Girls and Women’s Chess Championship Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, February 3 – February 4, 2024, from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, at the Spanish River Library location. This tournament is made possible in collaboration with the Boca Raton Chess Club, the Florida Chess Association, and Palm Beach Chess.

The Girls Tournament on February 3 is for girls in grades K-8. The Women’s tournament on February 3 and 4 is for high school players, adults, and girls in K-8 who already have a high chess rating. Current U.S. Chess Federation membership is required, which can be done during the registration process. The top finishing K-12 participant will be the Florida State High School Girls Champion and will also represent Florida in the Haring National Tournament of Girls State Champions at the US Open.

Register at www.chessregister.com, or for more information email National Chess Tournament Director, Jon Haskel, at jon@bocachess.com.

Cost: Girls $30/ Women $35. Players in the Girls Tournament will receive a free US Chess membership if they have not previously been a member, courtesy of the Florida Chess Association. Pre-pay tournament entry fee and pre-register online only by February 1 for early entry fee.

The 2024 Florida State Girls and Women’s Chess Championship Tournament will be held at the Spanish River Library on February 3 and 4, 2024, at 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd. Boca Raton, FL 33431.