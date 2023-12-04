YMCA Raises Over $1M to Support Community Needs

L-R: Linda Gunn Paton, Pam Arrieta, Sandra DeJesus, Jackie Reeves, Casey Wilbanks, Michael Sorg, Elke Bojes, Kelley Marcellus, Nicole Grimes, Phil Piedt, Heather Dupree, Michael Nathanson

South Palm Beach County, FL – The YMCA of South Palm Beach County hosted their Annual Giving Campaign Victory celebration at FAU Stadium’s Acura Club The organization proudly shared with donors and volunteers in attendance that it had successfully raised a record-breaking $1,076,571 – far exceeding its fundraising goal.

“This campaign was a massive success,” stated Linda Gunn Paton, Chair of the 2023 Annual Giving Campaign. “We had a motivated crew of donors, staff, volunteers, members, ambassadors, and philanthropic partners involved this year who were committed to sharing the impactful work the Y does in our community. I believe we accomplished that through this campaign!”

100% of donations support Y programs and resources for youth and families, such as camp, afterschool care, swim lessons, and preschool, providing youth a safe place to learn, build confidence, and reach their full potential.

“Each day, our community faces new challenges that create a greater need for YMCA programs and services,” said Jason Hagensick, President and CEO. “Our mission is to strengthen community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other, ensuring no one is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.”

To learn more about how you can support the Y’s mission, please contact Kadi Tarlecky at ktarlecky@ymcaspbc.org or visit www.ymcaspbc.org/agc

Driven by its founding mission, the YMCA has served as a leading nonprofit organization committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. The YMCA of South Palm Beach County serves as a community anchor in Palm Beach County by enriching lives and strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of South Palm Beach County is comprised of The Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, The DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach, the YMCA@901 NCCI. For more information, please visit YMCASPBC.org

