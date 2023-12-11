Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency presents “The U.S. Presidency, the Holocaust and the State of Israel,” on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The symposium will take place in the Lifelong Learning Auditorium, with a reception in the Wimberly Library on FAU’s Boca Raton campus at 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.fauevents.com or 561-297-6124.

The symposium opens with the keynote lecture “Retrospective Blame: FDR, the Jews, and the Holocaust,” by Alan Lichtman on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Lichtman, professor at American University, is best known for the “Keys” system, presented in his books “The Thirteen Keys to the Presidency” and “The Keys to the White House.” With this system, he has accurately predicted the winner of every U.S. presidential election since 1984. The keynote lecture will be followed by a reception in the Wimberly library.

Day 2 of the symposium, which lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include 2 panels:

9-11:30 The U.S. Presidency, Jewish Refugees, and the Holocaust

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and the resettlement of German refugees

Beatrice Dain, Florida State University

FDR, the State Department and the Palestine Question

Norman J.W. Goda, University of Florida

FDR and the War Refugee Board during the Holocaust

Rebecca Erbelding, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Holocaust Survivors in Postwar America

Beth Cohen, University of California, Northridge

11:30-1:00 Lunch Break (on your own)

1:00-3:00 The U.S. Presidency and the State of Israel

Truman and the founding of the State of Israel

Jeffrey Herf

University of Maryland

The Eichmann Trial and the CIA

Tim Naftali

Columbia University

The Presidency and the Yom Kippur War of 1973

Lt. Col. Jill Hopkins

United States Air Force Academy

Clinton and the Dedication of the USHMM

Amy Sodaro

Manhattan Community College, The City University of New York

For additional information on the Larkin Symposium at FAU, visit https://www.fau.edu/artsandletters/larkin/