Public meetings on Broward County commuter rail project scheduled for next week

Broward County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are hosting a Public Information Meeting for the BCR South PD&E Study. A PD&E Study is FDOT’s process to evaluate the social, economic, and environmental impacts associated with a planned transportation improvement project. The purpose of the BCR South project is to extend commuter rail service on the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway corridor from the passenger station in the City of Aventura northward to the City of Fort Lauderdale, a distance of 11.5 miles. The stations are recommended in the City of Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and South Fort Lauderdale. Please note this project is independent and south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. This Public Information Meeting offers everyone in the community, and any interested person, the opportunity to have meaningful participation in the PD&E Study, to review project information, to ask questions, and to provide comments concerning the proposed commuter passenger rail service. Project displays and exhibits will be available on the project website one week prior to the Public Information Meeting.

The Public Information Meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023 (In-Person), and Wednesday, December 6, 2023 (Virtual):

In-Person (Only) : The Public Information Meeting will be held at the City of Hollywood City Hall located at 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33020 on Monday, December 4, 2023. The Public Information Meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. Free on-site parking will be available at City Hall Circle and in the overflow parking at Broward Library.

Virtual (Only): Persons who prefer to attend a virtual meeting can attend at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. To register for the Public Information Meeting, please use the following link https://bit.ly/BCRSouthPIM. You will receive an email with a link to log in the day of the virtual meeting. If using a mobile device, the free "GoToWebinar" application is required to attend. Please allow adequate log-in time to view the presentation in its entirety.

