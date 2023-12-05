PBSO is Conducting a Countywide Seat Belt & Child Safety

Restraint Enforcement on Monday, December 4, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Palm Beach County, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a countywide Occupant Protection Enforcement on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The purpose of this operation is to conduct high-visibility, zero-tolerance enforcement of all Florida State Statutes regarding seat belt usage and child safety restraints.

The locations of the enforcement will be in the unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

The hours of operation will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

During the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Operation on 12/4/2023, the below activity occurred:

· 7 Criminal Citations

· 125 Traffic Citations

· 43 Traffic Warnings