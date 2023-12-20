Mini-grants Awarded to 14 Health-Boosting Projects

Organizations will tackle tobacco, blood pressure, nutrition or cardiac emergency response

West Palm Beach, FL – 14 organizations in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie County have received a “Culture of Health” mini-grant for community health projects focused on blood pressure control, nutrition security, tobacco-free and vape-free environments, and cardiac emergency response plans inclusive of CPR training and AED placement. The grants are sponsored by HCA Florida Healthcare, supported by the HCA Healthcare Foundation and Palm Health Foundation.

56 organizations applied for the grants this year, up from 28 applicants for the 2022 grant series. Each organization will report on the progress of its project and will participate in monthly educational meetings to help make the most of their funding.

“I’m continually impressed by the sustainability of these projects,” said Ellice Martinez, assistant vice president, community engagement for HCA East Florida Healthcare. “So often we think we need massive changes to improve community health, but some of the most effective projects are as simple as funding more refrigeration so a food pantry can give clients fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins.”

The organizations being funded stretch from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie.



“We’re proud to be a part of this grant series not just because of the projects it funds, but because of the connections it builds between nonprofits in our community,” said Abigail Goodwin, executive vice president of Palm Health Foundation. “This is an incredible network of changemakers who can work together to tackle issues surrounding health in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties, and putting this group together in a room every month will make big things possible for this community.”

Grants are being funded for the following organizations: Children’s Home Society of Florida, The Fuller Center, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Pathways To Wellness Foundation Inc., Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County – Community Health Department., Federation of Families of Florida, Inc., T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society, Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County, Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County – HIV/AIDs Department, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, Community Faith Outreach Ministries Inc., Adeline Lucas Foundation, Inc., The Inner Truth Project and YMCA of South Palm Beach County, Inc.

