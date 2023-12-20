Market by Moonlight:  Downtown Boca to Host Monthly Night Market

In Sanborn Square on Thursday, December 21

Boca Raton, FL – Downtown Boca will host its Night Market on Thursday, December 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sanborn Square, 72 N. Federal Highway, with delicious food options, beer and wine, local artisans and makers, and music by DJ Steve Love.

“Enjoy this opportunity to meet up in Downtown Boca! Our Night Markets feature a diverse range of local businesses under the stars in a casual atmosphere where you can do a little shopping, have a drink, grab something to eat or just relax and enjoy the live music,” said Richard Mahler, Community Events Coordinator for the City of Boca Raton.

Food vendors will include Frios Gourmet Pops, SoFlo Sweets, That’s My Dog Foodtuck, The Kebab Stop, The Sunshine Pickle Co., and Unique Eats.

Browse and shop from local vendors including Batched & Cured Soap Shop, Beautycounter, BiscuitsNBows, Candy Cuties, Curating Goodness, Deep Purpose Jewelry, Evolution Studio, Gifts from Gaia Crystal Shop, Happy Dingos, I Heard You Can Draw, KC’s Jewelry, KMA Designs by Kelly, La Vida Vanilla, Luv’s Kitchen, Mahi Mahi Art Inc., Mom Squad Clothing, Naranjashopy, Orion’s Belt the Novel, Redwine Clothing Company, THE DENIMM RAQ, The Spiritual Tree 111, and Zely Souza Resin Art.

For more information, a list of Night Market vendors, and for details on City happenings, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.

