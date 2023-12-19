Groundbreaking for Specially Adapted Home for SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin USA

SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin

Miami, FL – SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret) grew up in a military family, moving from base to base in his young life. He returned state side to complete his middle and high school years in Ft. Meade, Maryland. His father, uncles, and grandfather all served our country and fought for our freedom. Luis knew early on he wanted to do the same. Luis never knew an army not at war. His first day of basic training was September 11th, 2001.He was 18 years old.

After basic training he went to Air-borne school and sent to 3rd Infantry Division. He participated in the invasion of Iraq in 2003 with the C-co 2/7 Infantry and fought as part of task force 3-69, which notably seized Saddam International Airport and Saddam’s personal palace. He was transferred to the 6th Ranger Training Battalion and spent 3 years at Eglin AFB in FL, where his first daughter was born.

He then transferred to Miami and worked in recruiting for a year, where he recovered from knee injury. There he received word that his best friend, SSG Butcher was killed in Iraq. He requested to be transferred to the soonest deploying Army unit and was on his way to back to Iraq in February 2008. On April 21, 2008, two days before SGT Rosa-Valentin’s 25th birthday, he was part of the 4th Infantry Division, acting as a point man on a dismounted combat raid just outside of Baghdad. The unit had been involved in a six-hour firefight filled with snipers and combatants. Luis had just assisted in getting an injured soldier, medevac’d out of the area. He returned to the firefight, scanning for snipers when an IED exploded next to him. He lost both legs, his left arm, sight in one eye and his hearing in the blast. He was airlifted to Landstuhl, Germany and then to Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he remained for nearly a year and a half, in recovery.

Since the blast and through recovery SGT Rosa-Valentin had a son and another daughter. He is now remarried to Christa with whom he has welcomed two more daughters. The youngest, named Victory, was born on his alive day, April 21st. Luis speaks of his time in the Army with no regrets believing he was born for it, “I loved every second of it, and despite my injuries I love the infantry. I love the life that I led. I wouldn’t trade a second of it for anything else.” Post injury Luis calls himself an adrenaline junky. He has surfed, driven a race car, and hunted game. He graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art with a BFA in general fine arts and has a passion for portrait oil painting.

Helping A Hero:

Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships made with builders, suppliers, patriots, and the veteran. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.

The 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder, and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge, and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping a Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

Lennar Corporation:

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar’s technology, innovation, and strategic investments.

Lennar has committed ten homes to Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes are being planned in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Colorado with more homes to be added. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.