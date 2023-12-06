Florida Atlantic’s University Galleries Presents ‘AIDS Memorial Quilt’

Boca Raton, FL – The University Galleries in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, in partnership with Compass Community Center, are proud to present the AIDS Memorial Quilt exhibition through Friday, December 15. The exhibition, which features five hand-sewn panels from the more than 50,000 panels made for the quilt, is part of a celebration of World AIDS Day (December 1). The University Galleries are proud to join Compass Community Center and its partners in displaying the largest collection of the Quilt displayed in Florida with a total of 30 panels distributed around Palm Beach Count. The FAU exhibition is in the Schmidt Center Gallery Public Space of the Performing Arts Building, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton and is free to the public.

The Quilt is the largest community arts project in the world. Its first panels were created 35 years ago during the darkest days of the pandemic and today the quilt consists of 50,000 individually-sewn 3 foot by 6 foot panels with the names of more than 110,000 people who have died of AIDS. The panels are housed in San Francisco.

Daytime visitors to FAU’s campus must obtain a temporary one-day parking pass online for $5 at http://parking.fau.edu to park in Parking Garage 2. Metered parking in the lot just north of the entrance to Parking Garage 2 is available via the ParkMobile app with credit or debit card payment.

The 2023-24 University Galleries Exhibitions and Programs are supported by the Isadore and Kelly Friedman University Galleries Fund and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Museum Education Programs are made possible by the Kaye Arts Integration Endowment. For more information, call 561-297-2661, email vcote@fau.edu or visit www.fau.edu/galleries.