Ensuring Water Quality: Temporary Modifications by Palm Beach County Water Utilities

Semiannual Water System Flush to Start January 4, 2024

Palm Beach County, FL – In the pursuit of delivering the highest quality water to its customers, Palm Beach County Water Utilities (PBCWUD) is set to undertake routine line flushing and temporary treatment modifications from January 4 through January 25, 2024. These modifications involve a shift from chloramine to free chlorine for water treatment, a temporary adjustment necessary for maintaining water quality standards and ensuring public safety.

The temporary transition to free chlorine is a standard industry practice and aligns with the guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). PBCWUD assures the public that despite the alteration in the disinfection process, the water remains entirely safe for consumption. The usage of free chlorine during this period is a precautionary measure to uphold water quality and is not cause for concern.

For customers who may be sensitive to the temporary change in water treatment, PBCWUD recommends a simple precautionary measure. Keeping an open container of drinking water refrigerated for a few hours will allow the chlorine to dissipate, addressing any potential taste or odor concerns. This step is especially relevant for individuals with heightened sensitivity to changes in water treatment processes.

Certain groups, such as users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish, and managers of establishments with fish and shellfish holding tanks, are advised to seek professional guidance for the proper removal of chlorine residuals. This proactive approach ensures the well-being of individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of temporary modifications in water treatment.

It is essential to note that the temporary treatment modification will not impact customers in Belle Glade, Pahokee, and South Bay. Residents in these areas can rest assured that their water quality will remain unaffected during this period.

For those seeking more information or with specific concerns regarding the temporary change in water treatment, PBCWUD encourages residents to contact their customer service line at (561) 740-4600 and select option #1. Trained professionals will be available to address inquiries, provide additional information, and offer guidance as needed. Open communication between water utilities and the community is vital in ensuring that residents are well-informed and confident in the safety of their water supply.

PBCWUD remains committed to upholding the highest standards of water quality and safety. The temporary modifications during the specified period are a testament to the utility’s dedication to proactively maintaining and enhancing water quality for the benefit of the community. By following established industry best practices and adhering to EPA regulations, PBCWUD continues to provide a reliable and safe water supply to its customers.