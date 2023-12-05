Enjoy free, family-friendly fun at Manatee Lagoon’s “Mia’s Movie Night”

West Palm Beach, FL – Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center is thrilled to announce the return of a beloved tradition – “Mia’s Movie Night.” Join us on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for an enchanting evening under the stars.

Admission is free to this family-friendly event where we are delighted to showcase the 2018 animated version of “The Grinch.”

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere as Manatee Lagoon provides hot cocoa to keep you warm and experience the magic of “snow” falling in South Florida. There will also be popcorn and a variety of food trucks onsite.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location : Manatee Lagoon, 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

This event includes: Popcorn Hot Cocoa Food Trucks Pictures with our mascot, Mia the Manatee



Bring your festive spirit for an evening filled with laughter, holiday cheer and the magic of Mia’s Movie Night.

Manatee Lagoon is a popular community destination and an ideal place for visitors to learn about the Florida manatee. To learn more about Mia’s Movie Night, please visit https://www.visitmanateelagoon.com/mias-movie-night.

Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® is a free Palm Beach County educational attraction with a dedicated area to view manatees up close. The 16,000-square-foot center features engaging, hands-on exhibits for visitors to learn all about the unique creatures as well as the natural wonders of the surrounding Lake Worth Lagoon. During the colder winter months, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatees basking in the clean, warm-water outflows from Florida Power & Light Company’s adjacent Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center. Manatee Lagoon also offers digital resources and educational virtual content for manatee fans near and far on its website: VisitManateeLagoon.com.

The center is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for major holidays, through manatee season, which runs Nov. 15 through on March 31, 2023. Manatee Lagoon is open the rest of the year Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

