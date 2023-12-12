Eighth Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Celebrates History of City

From left: Eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Honorary Co-Chairs Alex and Jessie Price and Ball Co-Chairs Bonnie and Jon Kaye

Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits

Via Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program

Boca Raton, FL – Celebrating the City of Boca Raton’s iconic milestones and honoring the visionaries past and present were once again the centerpiece of the sold-out Eighth Boca Raton Mayors Ball presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton. The 400

gala-goers—the Who’s Who of the City’s civic, business, and nonprofit leaders– enjoyed touring themed table settings highlighting The Boca Hotel, the Yamato farming community, Pearl City, Boca Raton Airport, Arvida, Town Hall, Royal Palm Place, Community Legends Floss Keesley and Count & Countess de Hoernle, its three hometown universities, the Boca Chamber, and sports and recreation opportunities in golf and football.

Attendees danced the night away to the Steve Chase Band, honored George Long Award recipients, and raised funds to benefit the health and wellness needs of nonprofits that serve the Boca Raton community. In special tribute to Boca’s pioneering agricultural heritage of the Yamato Colony, a decadent epicurean farm-to-table menu and hors d’oeuvres were served by the creative culinary collaboration of Boca West Country Club Executive Chef Paul Griffin and MICHELIN Star and James Beard Award-winning Chef Fabio Trabocchi. Dinner was followed by Boca West Country Club’s spectacular dessert extravaganza featuring more than 100 dessert options including pastries, fruit, “Pears Foster,” Italian sorbet, macaroons, plus a special station serving up Chef Trabocchi’s new Fiolina Pasta House’s signature Tiramisu.

​Annual George Long Awards, named for the City’s first mayor, designed by Tiffany & Co. and sponsored by Sklar Furnishings, were presented to recognize a business, nonprofit organization, and an individual chosen for their daily community involvement and business practices that positively promote the City of Boca Raton and showcase Boca as a great place to live, work, play and educate. The 2023 honorees were:

Marta Batmasian (Individual Category: Community Advocacy and Philanthropy)

(Individual Category: Community Advocacy and Philanthropy) Boca Raton Airport Authority (Business Category) celebrating 75 years accepted by Executive Director Clara Bennett

(Business Category) celebrating 75 years accepted by Executive Director Clara Bennett The Faulk Center for Counseling (Nonprofit Category) accepted by Executive Director Jonathan Price and Board President Gwenesia Collins

In addition, the Dr. Ira J. Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award sponsored by Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation was presented to Boca Raton Regional Hospital at Baptist Health. It was accepted by CEO Lincoln Mendez, and Board Chair Christine Lynn. The award honors Dr. Gelb’s memory and legacy as a founding member of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and the senior academic advisor who helped establish the College of Medicine at FAU, Palm Beach County’s only medical school.

The 2023 Mayors Ball was produced by Kaye Communications PR and Marketing, and co-chaired by

Bonnie Kaye and Jon Kaye (RCDBR charter member and past president 2015-2016) with Honorary

Co-chairs Jessie and Alex Price. The host committee included current president Kim Champion, past

Mayors Ball co-chairs, Ingrid Fulmer, Arlene Herson, Dyana Kenney, and Constance Scott. Additional

committee members included Ann Brown, Stuart Fife, Shaheer Hosh, Marcia Mithun, Doug Mithun, Bruce Spizler, Alan Kaye, Dr. Allen Konis, Linda Petrakis, Michael Pierce, Dr. Ron Rubin, Howard Tai, Robin Trompeter, Feri Turker, Turi Turker, Gloria Wank, Jeff Weber, Gale Wechsler, Jonathan Whitney, Janice Williams, and Marilyn Wilson.

Sponsors supporting the evening’s mission included E. M. Lynn Foundation; James H. & Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation; The Wechsler Foundation, ADT, Sun Capital Partners Foundation; FPL; Transworld Commercial; Transworld Advisors; Premiere Estate Properties;The Rudman Law Group; The Geo Group; J.M. Family Enterprises; Konis Family Dental; Sklar Furnishings; Eda & Cliff Viner Scholarship Foundation; Boca West Country Club; The Law Offices of Pamela Higer-Polani; Dr. Priti Kothari; Johnson Ritchey Law Firm; RCC Associates; Sachs Sax Caplan; Totale Medical Rejuvenation Center; Wells Fargo; Kim Champion and Bruce Spizler; CHIC Hair Studio; Ingrid and Fred Fulmer; Bonnie Halperin; Elaine and Philip Lauria; Mithun Family Foundation; New York, Life; Panorama Aero; The Siegel Law Group; Robert and Pamela Weinroth; Kaye Communications, Inc. PR & Marketing; Grigsby Design; Boca Raton Magazine and Boca Raton Tribune.

Table Sponsors included Anchor Bank, Arthur D’ Almeida Law Group, Boca Raton Airport Authority, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, Boca Raton Regional Hospital at Baptist Health, Butters Construction, CP Group, Dunay, Miskel and Bachman, The Faulk Center for Counseling, Florida Atlantic University, Gray Robinson Law, Harbor Financial Morgan Stanley, Marilyn and Jay Weinberg, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Jonathan Whitney/Alex Price, and YMCA South Palm Beach County.

While the Mayors Ball funds the RCDBR’s grant program, the Club also hosts the annual “Honor

Your Doctor” Luncheon founded by Helen M. Babione. Now approaching its 26th year, the event recognizes physician leadership and excellence, while raising scholarship monies for students at Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, students at Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing on FAU’s Boca Raton campus, and healthcare students at Lynn University in Boca Raton and Palm Beach State College campuses. Held once again at Boca West Country Club, the

2024 luncheon will be Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.

Founded in July 2012, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton was recently named District 6930

Rotary Club of the Year and is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces

and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more

than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

For more information, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

Bruce Spizler and Kim Champion (Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton President) Dr. Richard Cohen, Alisa Cohen, Arlene Herson From left: Dr. Joe Biase, Donna Biase Bonnie Halperin, Dr. xxx Espinosa, Carrie Rubin Accepting the Dr. Ira J. Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award presented to Boca Raton Regional Hospital at Baptist: CEO Lincoln Mendez and Board Chair Christine Lynn From left: Mayors Ball Co-Chairs Bonnie Kaye and Jon Kaye with Honoree Clara Bennett (middle) Marta Batmasian, James Batmasian Eda Viner, Margie Kaye, Fran Nachlas, Dr. Nathan Nachlas, Scott Grody Rick Howard, Pat Howard, Doug Paton, Linda Paton, Michele Bellisari Peg Anderson, Councilman Marc Wigder, Tinka Grody, Scott Grody, Marilyn Weinberg, Jay Weinberg

Photos: Gina Fontana and Jeffrey Tholl