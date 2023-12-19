Cheap Trick to Headline Classic Rock Festival, Beatles on the Beach In Delray Beach

January 24 to 28, 2024

Delray Beach, FL — Get ready for a rock and roll celebration like no other as Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band, takes center stage at the Beatles on The Beach Classic Rock Festival in Delray Beach, Florida. The festival, commemorating the 60th Anniversary of The Beatles’ arrival in America, will run from January 24 to 28, 2024, at the Delray Beach Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N Swinton Ave.

Beatlemania is set to make a triumphant return to Delray Beach as Beatles-inspired rock and roll bands come together to pay homage to the legendary Fab Four. The event promises an electrifying atmosphere with Beatles Tribute Bands, as well as performances by #1 Classic Rock Legends.

The festival will showcase numerous Beatlesque bands and performers, with the highlight being a headline performance by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Superstars Cheap Trick. Additionally, the #1 Beatles Tribute Band from the David Letterman Show & Conan O’Brien, The Fab Faux, will grace the stage with their incredible tribute.

Beyond the musical performances, the festival offers a plethora of activities throughout the four days, including BeatleCon, a Beatles Art Exhibition, Beatles Bar Crawl, and more.

Tickets for the Beatles on The Beach Classic Rock Festival can be purchased at https://beatlesonthebeach.com/tickets

For more information about the festival, performers, and schedule, please visit https://beatlesonthebeach.com/

Daniel Hartwell’s legacy, to fate, features successful concerts, festivals, and Networking Events that consistently engage audiences, the performers, local merchants & the community. While best known for producing major international music festivals and large concerts; Hartwell’s United We Rock, LLC ® produces with a passion, niche events for major corporations and charities. Alice Cooper to Alice in Chains and talent as diverse as Diana Ross to Kid Rock have appeared on Hartwell’s stages.