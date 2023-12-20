Changing Lives Hosts 4th Annual Secret Santa Event

December 23rd, 2023 at First United Methodist Church from 9:00am to 12:00pm

Local Nonprofit in Boca Raton for the Homeless Hosts its 4th Annual Secret Santa Event

Boca Raton, FL – SECRET SANTAS NEEDED! Changing Lives of Boca Raton Inc, today announced that it is hosting its 4th annual Secret Santa event on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 at First United Methodist Church from 9:00am to 12:00pm!

While many of us view the holidays with festive joy, the cold climate and family traditions make this time of year especially challenging for those experiencing homelessness. Last year Changing Lives hosted their 3rd Annual Secret Santa event to spread a bit of the holiday cheer and invited the local community to fulfill Christmas wishes for many people in need! Changing Lives will again, in addition to its normal Saturday Compassionate Care Services, offer brand new gifts to the homeless, holiday music, and a hot Christmas meal.

Changing lives needs your help to make the holidays special for our homeless brothers and sisters in need!

Santa’s Volunteers are collecting wish lists from our unhoused brothers and sisters. Each wish list will have the person’s name, age, gender, shirt, pants and shoe sizes. Gifts may consist of essential items like winter clothes, backpacks, new underwear, socks, toiletries, clothing, shoes, and special requests. The event kindly asks for new items only please.

To become a part of this amazing event and be a Secret Santa, please email Santa at info@changinglives.me

“It is a blessing to be able to see so many amazing people willing to help those in need. The spirit of Christmas is truly alive!” said Lesly Morales, Director of Operations of Changing Lives of Boca Raton.

Thank you to all our amazing sponsors, donors, and volunteers who were able to make this event happen!

Changing Lives is a Florida Not for Profit Corporation and tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the internal revenue code. For more information, please visit https://changinglives.me or call 561-961-4635.