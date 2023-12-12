American Humane Launches New Podcast for Animal Lovers

Robin’s Nest with Dr. Robin Ganzert Tackles the Biggest Issues Facing the Amazing Animals of Our World

Palm Beach, FL – American Humane, with offices in Palm Beach, Florida and Washington, DC, has announced the launch of its new official podcast, Robin’s Nest, hosted by American Humane president and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert.

Robin’s Nest explores the most pressing issues facing the incredible animals that share our planet, from the pets in our homes to the thousands of endangered species fighting to survive in the wild. The podcast features lively and informative interviews with diverse guests, including celebrities and global experts in conservation, veterinary care, animal behavior, zoology, and the human-animal bond.

“I am excited to host Robin’s Nest as a voice for the beautiful animals around the world who need our love, protection, and care,” said Dr. Ganzert. “Listeners can expect inspiring and insightful conversations about animals that will make you laugh, cry, and learn something new. If you love animals, you’ll love Robin’s Nest.”

Robin’s Nest launches with three full episodes, available now on Apple, Spotify, and wherever podcasts can be found, with new episodes dropping twice a month. Special guests from the first episodes of Robin’s Nest include:

Amy Hrin, PH.D. Vice President, Military Affairs & Special Projects : Dr. Hrin’s research work has encompassed the design and implementation of rigorous studies to demonstrate the impact of the human-animal bond on both humans and animals.



Dr. Hrin’s research work has encompassed the design and implementation of rigorous studies to demonstrate the impact of the human-animal bond on both humans and animals. Biologist Caleigh Quick and Service dog Willow: At the age of 11 weeks, Willow, a black Labrador retriever, became a faithful companion to her owner and immediately commenced her service dog training to aid in the management of PTSD. Willow accompanies Quick in the field for her work rescuing endangered species as a wildlife conservationist.

Professor Theo Pagel, CEO of the Cologne Zoo: 2023 Kiessling Prize Recipient, Pagel created sustainability strategies and guidelines for conservation education during his tenure as president of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums. He approaches conservation by inspiring the public and leading high-level strategies to save countless species, from the very largest Asian Elephant to Asian songbirds.

Learn more about Robin’s Nest here.

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, overseeing the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information, visit AmericanHumane.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., serves as president and CEO of American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization and the first to serve animals, whenever and wherever they need rescue, shelter, or protection. She is the Host of the Robin’s Nest podcast and the executive producer of the full-length, award-winning documentary, Escape from Extinction, narrated by Dame Helen Mirren. Dr. Ganzert is the executive producer of the annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards which airs on A&E and fyi networks. She is the author of The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion, Mission Metamorphosis and Animal Stars. Dr. Ganzert has dramatically expanded the scope and scale of the organization’s programs globally and has provided oversight for iconic humane programs such as No Animals Were Harmed®, protecting animals in film and entertainment; and, American Humane Certified®, helping to ensure the humane treatment of animals in agriculture. She launched a first-of-its-kind humane certification in global conservation for animals in zoos and aquariums and an innovative humane certification effort for the airline industry to help improve the safety and protection of companion animals in transportation.