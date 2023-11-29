Wee Dream Ball 2023: A Night of Magic and Generosity with Fuller Center

Boca Raton, FL – The Fuller Center, a pillar of support and empowerment for under-resourced families and children for over 50 years, is gearing up for its annual Wee Dream Ball. This signature fundraiser, set to take place on Friday, December 1st, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the prestigious Boca West Country Club, promises an enchanting evening filled with magic, laughter, and the spirit of giving.

Co-chairing this year’s event are esteemed board members Christy Maltman and Dr. Patricia Anastasio, alongside Fuller alumna Dr. Tina Westine, who serves as the Honorary Chair. The lineup for the evening includes the captivating “magician with a twist,” Sam Simon, who is set to mesmerize attendees with a blend of magic and humor.

The festivities kick off with a delightful cocktail hour featuring the coveted Chance Game, followed by a Live Auction hosted by the charismatic Neil Saffer. The night will culminate with an elegant dinner and an opportunity for guests to showcase their dance moves. Tickets for this unforgettable evening are priced at $350 per person and can be purchased at www.fullercenterfl.org/wee-dream-ball/.

Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community, stating, “Each year we are truly humbled and amazed by the outpouring of support and generosity from our community. Funds raised from our annual Wee Dream Ball help us continue our next chapter and fulfill the mission we have been serving for the past 52 years.”

The funds generated from this event play a pivotal role in supporting Fuller Center’s mission to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children. Over the years, the organization has built a positive future for more than 900 children and 600 family members annually. Fuller Center’s reach extends across more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County and northern Broward County.

Notably, 62% of Fuller Center parents serve as essential or frontline workers, contributing to various sectors such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, and more. The organization’s programs focus on breaking the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, afterschool and summer camp programs, a private elementary school, and teen leadership initiatives. Additionally, Fuller Center provides comprehensive family-centered support services, including mentoring programs, adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support.

The organization’s impact extends beyond education, with initiatives like campus-based after-school programs offering transportation from 14 area schools, providing more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily. Fuller Center also collaborates with local colleges and universities, offering internship opportunities for students to engage in child development practicums.

For those eager to contribute to this noble cause, there are various ways to get involved. Interested parties can sponsor the event, purchase tickets, or make a “Gift from the Heart” donation in support of Fuller Center. To explore these options, kindly reach out to Director of Philanthropy Alana Lagerström at alagerstrom@fullercenterfl.org or call (561) 391-7274 ext. 134.

As the Wee Dream Ball approaches, let’s join hands to make this evening a magical celebration of generosity and a step toward creating a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can continue to support Fuller Center’s mission and build a brighter future for under-resourced families and children in our community.

