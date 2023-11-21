Want to hear President Bush speak at FAU in Boca?

By Marci Shatzman

Here’s your chance.

Florida Atlantic University’s announcing tickets for $25 and up for “An Exclusive Conversation with President George W. Bush” at 10 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 5 in the Kaye Auditorium on the Boca Raton campus.

His talk is part of the Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency and presented by Noble Capital Markets.

If you go, go early, and expect what the announcement is calling “heightened security.”

“Government-issued photo ID required. No backpacks, large briefcases or handbags – all subject to search. The doors for the event will open at 9:15 a.m. and close promptly at 10:15 a.m. No entry will be permitted after 10 a.m.”

Bush served as president from 2001 to 2009. He’s not the first U.S. president to speak at FAU. Lyndon B. Johnson opened FAU in 1964, and Barack Obama spoke there in 2012, according to the university. First Lady Laura Bush and their daughter Barbara Pierce Bush spoke at the 2023 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency a few months ago on Feb. 11. Here’s the link for President Bush tickets or call the FAU box office at 561-297-6124 https://fauevents.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=6005

