Veronica Beard and Frame Kicked Off Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s Third Annual Walk the Walk

Pam and Bob Weinroth

Palm Beach, FL — The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County held a kickoff for the Third Annual Walk the Walk at Veronica Beard in conjunction with Frame on November 16 on Palm Beach. Co-Chairs were Sharyn Frankel, Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, Linda Schaps and Beth Schlager. Guests enjoyed champagne, with a percentage of purchases going to the Foundation. The evening included a complimentary raffle with several items.

The organization’s third Annual Walk the Walk as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Weekend is taking place on Saturday, December 9th at 10 a.m. at Post Park, 104 Datura Street in West Palm Beach. The walk will take place on Flagler Drive, along the waterfront. Funds raised through the event will support specific programs at more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations.

The festive atmosphere at Walk the Walk will feature activities for the entire family. The event will feature food stations and children’s entertainment including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, photo booths, and more. General participant tickets are $50 for adults and free for children. Participants and children will receive a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, food and drinks. VIP tickets are $150 and include valet parking, access to the VIP lounge, a walk t-shirt, walk finisher medal, entertainment, food and drinks. Parking opens at 8:00 a.m. Registration, check-in, and food and activities begin at 9:00 a.m., announcements begin at 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. Interested parties can register at https://childrensfoundationpbc.org/2023-walk-the-walk/.



Sponsors include Sharyn & Stuart Frankel, Barbara & Myles Wittenstein, Hilary & Richard Cooper, Shirley & Jack Silver, Ina & Murray Pitt, Barbara & Richard Lane, Barbara & Andrew Murstein, Randi & Lonny Henry, Hotwire Communications, Stephanie Bacharach, Natalie Olstein, Susie Zeff and Tanya Pergament.

“We are delighted that Veronica Beard and Frame held the kickoff again this year to raise money for Palm Beach County’s children,” Sharyn Frankel said. “There are so many underserved kids in the area that need our help.”

Walk the Walk General participant tickets are $50 for adults and free for children under 12. Participants and children will receive a walk t-shirt, walk-finisher medal, and food and drinks. VIP tickets are available for $150. VIP’s will receive valet parking, access to the VIP lounge, a walk t-shirt, walk-finisher medal, and food and drinks.

The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time annually to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit childrensfoundationpbc.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@childrensfoundationpbc.org.

Skyler Keenan, Susan Fox Taylor Fricke, Billie Wyler Hilary Cooper and Michelle Gluckow LindaTaub and Sharyn Frankel Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, Richard Zenker

