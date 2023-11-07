The Boca Raton Historical Society Presents Town Hall Talks

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

My Personal History of the Personal Computer & Exclusive Tour of Former IBM Sites With Dr. Dave Bradley

Thursday, November 9 from 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. & Friday, November 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Historical Society will host Town Hall Talks: My Personal History of the Personal Computer with Dr. Dave Bradley on Thursday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, 71 North Federal Highway.

A nostalgic trolley tour of the many buildings in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, occupied by IBM Boca back in the day and led by Dr. Dave, will follow on Friday, November 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) headquarters, 5000 T-Rex Avenue.

Dave Bradley (“Dr. Dave”) is a retired IBM engineer who was part of the original design team for the IBM PC personal computer, the ancestor of all “PC” style computers, manufactured in Boca Raton. His claim to fame is writing the code for “Control Alt Delete” – to reboot the computer, a trick all PC users know and love. Dr. Dave will take attendees on an entertaining history of the development of the machine that revolutionized the world.

Town Hall Talks is an evening lecture program given in Boca Raton’s original “Town Hall.” The 2023 – 2024 season consists of six (6) special speakers who will present interesting topics from their area of expertise.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for check-in and refreshments, the lecture begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for non-members, free for members of The Boca Raton Historical Society. Register in advance at: RSVP For Town Hall Talks (bocahistory.org).

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.