Stepping Up Bigtime For Best Foot Forward’s Foster Kids

By Marci Shatzman

It only took minutes to surpass the $250,000 same-day goal by at least $100,000 at Best Foot Forward’s fifth Sole Mates Luncheon in Boca West Country Club.

A ballroom of enthusiastic supporters raised their paddles to donate to the nonprofit that has helped foster kids thrive academically, personally and socially for nearly 14 years.

Or as Vertical Bridge accountant and former BFF 9th grader Elie Merisier told the crowd, he was found alive but severely injured after the Haitian earthquake. Once here, he spent months in the hospital and a year in a wheelchair. But back on his feet, “I thought college was out of my reach. I went to five different high schools. When I was accepted to FAU, they helped me with multiple scholarships. They even came to set up my dorm room.”

“They” are co-founders Donna Biase and Debbie Ellman, who announced Best Foot Forward Foundation’s reach and accomplishments with programs that now start with grade schoolers and include Palm Beach County’s school district.

“We are changing lives for generations to come,” Biase said. “The goal is to make a better student and help them grow into self-sufficient members of our community,” Ellman added in her remarks.

Oceans 234 restaurateur Danielle Rosse was presented with the Anchor Award for helping BFF kids learn how a kitchen operates, hosts sous chef for a night and graduation meals, and even donates Christmas gifts.

“You see the direct impact they have on these young people’s lives,” Rosse said to a standing ovation.

Award-winning motivation speaker and author Pauline Rose Moore, “who bounced around in foster homes,” opened her remarks by taking a selfie backdropped against the audience. “I’m so in awe of this (nautical) theme. What time are we leaving captain?” she said in a shoutout to former county mayor now candidate Bob Weinroth, wearing a captain’s hat.

Turning serious she talked about overcoming a foster care beginning. Adopted with her sister, all of her seven sibling are educated. including her own many degrees. “I believe it’s the will to thrive,” she concluded to a standing ovation.

Jason Alpert emceed the event, including the aforementioned fundraiser. Among supporters in the crowd was BFF founding board member Frank Barbieri and his wife Rita, fellow board members Palm Beach State College Boca Raton Provost Van Williams, Lorraine Cross and Dan Davidowitz, and committee member Cheryl Budd