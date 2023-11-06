Old School Square to Host Veterans Day Tribute Concert

The Resilient Band

On Friday, Nov. 10th

FREE Concert Features ‘The Resilient’ – an American Rock Band Made Up of Severely Wounded U.S. Combat Veterans

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced a Veterans Day Tribute Concert on Nov. 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida. The FREE concert features ‘The Resilient’ an American rock band made up of severely wounded U.S. combat veterans.

WHEN: Friday,November 10, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Rain or Shine.

WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.

COST: Event is FREE and open to the public. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the venue.

THE RESILIENT BAND: In 2012, after suffering devastating injuries in Afghanistan, lead vocalist Tim Donley and guitarist Nate Kalwicki were rehabilitating at Walter Reed Military Hospital. During that time, they joined MusiCorps, a music program for wounded warriors, where they befriended professional musician and teaching artist Greg Loman. With fresh wounds and a vast new space to fill in their lives, the veterans plunged into the spiritually, physically and emotionally healing pursuit of music, practicing relentlessly and forming a lasting brotherhood in the process.

As part of the MusiCorps Band, they had an opportunity to perform with rock legend Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) at The Beacon Theater, Constitution Hall, and Madison Square Garden. It was during these shows that they first jammed with recently discharged drummer Juan “Dom” Dominguez – a decorated Marine and triple amputee whom Roger had brought on board – and in sharing the experience they realized that forming their own group was inevitable. Nathan’s brother Erik, a talented bassist, was brought on board to round out the band. Since then, The Resilient have independently released original tracks and performed in concerts all over the U.S., gaining traction as a unique, unforgettable act by stunning audiences at conventions, galas, dive bars, universities, and music festivals.

For a full list of events and more information, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events.

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.