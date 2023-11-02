Official Tri-Rail Day at Museum of Discovery and Science

On Saturday, November 18

Tri-Rail riders can enjoy a $2 discount on museum admission to see the “Thomas & FriendsTM: Explore the Rails!” exhibit and more

Pompano Beach, FL – Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, is pleased to announce the first “Official Tri-Rail Day” on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of Discovery and Science (401 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale). Tri-Rail riders with a valid train ticket will receive a $2 discount on museum admission for a fun-filled day. This includes access to the featured exhibit, Thomas & FriendsTM: Explore the Rails!, presented locally by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans and Tri-Rail. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to witness auditions for Tri-Rail’s “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” singing competition.

“We’re thrilled with our collaborative partnership with Museum of Discovery and Science,” said David Dech, executive director of SFRTA/Tri-Rail. “We extend an invitation to our loyal riders and South Florida families to ride the train and enjoy a day of fun.”

Families and children will have the opportunity to explore the museum’s wide array of exhibits and are encouraged to visit “Thomas & FriendsTM: Explore the Rails!” Featuring the favorite engines and destinations from Thomas & Friends™, the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) – focused exhibit seeks to engage children, ages 2 through 7, and families in foundational skills that foster STEM literacy through playful learning experiences. The exhibit incorporates STEM practices that encourage thinking mathematically, making comparisons, experimenting to solve problems using a variety of methods and tools, thinking creatively and reflecting on actions and results.

The day will also feature auditions for Tri-Rail’s singing competition “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent.” The auditions are open to solo or group singers, ages five to 17, who are South Florida residents. Each act will have a four-minute opportunity to perform at the auditions. A panel of judges will select the acts that will compete in the final competition, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024, during Tri-Rail’s 15th annual “Rail Fun Day.”

Tri-Rail mascot Conductor George Green will make a special appearance. Representatives for Tri-Rail will be on-site to share train information.

To learn more about Tri-Rail, visit www.tri-rail.com. For train schedules and more information, call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.

Tri-Rail, South Florida’s premier commuter rail system, serves Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with 18 conveniently located train stations, bus and Metrorail connections and service every day of the year. For more information about Tri-Rail, visit www.tri-rail.com or call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward’s Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).