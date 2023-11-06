Nurturing Sustainability in Education, Florida Power & Light’s Annual Symposium at Manatee Lagoon

Riviera Beach, FL – In a world where environmental consciousness is paramount, the importance of instilling sustainability and conservation values in the next generation cannot be overstated. To this end, Florida Power & Light (FPL) hosted the Third Annual Sustainability Symposium at Manatee Lagoon. This unique event brought together educators and organizations dedicated to sustainability and conservation, empowering teachers with the tools and knowledge to incorporate these crucial topics into their curricula.

Held on November 1, 2023, in Riviera Beach, Florida, the Sustainability Symposium was a hands-on learning event that offered Palm Beach County educators an exceptional opportunity to connect with various organizations committed to sustainability and conservation. The event focused on providing teachers with innovative approaches, resources, and best practices that they could integrate into their teaching curricula.

The symposium, sponsored by FPL in partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County’s Environmental and Conservation Services Department, acted as a bridge between local educators and community partners. It encouraged collaboration and knowledge sharing, facilitating a valuable exchange of ideas and strategies that can help create a greener and more sustainable future.

One of the symposium’s key objectives was to equip educators with the skills and knowledge necessary to inspire the next generation of eco-conscious citizens. By fostering a deep understanding of sustainability and conservation principles, teachers can help students become environmental stewards who appreciate and protect the natural world.

During the event, educators had the opportunity to hear from different community partners, including FPL. Jasmine Govan, a Community Relations Specialist with FPL, shared insights into FPL’s educational programs and scholarships. These programs not only benefit the local community but also provide teachers with valuable resources to enhance their classroom teachings.

The Sustainability Symposium was a collective effort, with FPL, the School District of Palm Beach County’s Environmental and Conservation Services Department, and various community partners coming together to support and inspire Palm Beach County teachers. This collaborative spirit reflects the shared commitment to fostering a sustainable future for all.