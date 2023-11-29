Let It Snow with the Museum of Discovery And Science’s Winter Wonderland Stem-Themed December Events

Families can enjoy an exciting and magical holiday experience with a POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance! special performance and meet and greet on December 31, beginning at 11:30 a.m., then dance in the New Year at a Noon Year’s Eve ball drop at the Museum of Discovery and Science

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Winter is almost here and the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) aims to spark imaginations with the coolest kids’ science and technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities in South Florida. During December, families can cozy up in style with Kids Adventures After Dark: Winter Wonder Night at the Museum, a North Pole Pajama Party, a four-day STEAMology Camp, Winter Wonderlabs and more. Then, on December 31, join MODS for a POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance! special performance and meet and greet followed by a special Noon Year’s Eve ball drop and party.

“Winter is one of our favorite creative programming times of the year,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We invite residents and visitors to embrace the seasonal spirit and let it snow by immersing themselves in our winter wonderland filled with imaginative STEM-based adventures for the whole family.”

Snow, sleet and ice take over MODS Winter Wonderlab Science Weekends in December on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sundays, from noon – 5 p.m. Experience the weather ingredients that make crazy winter storms. Explore how water changes states from gas to liquid to ice. Find out why the Florida climate is drastically different from many other places around the world. Practice your aim with Science Park “snowball” target shooting and experience a liquid nitrogen show. Meet the MODS animals that don’t have to hibernate like many others do to survive the cold winter temperatures. Explore careers in technology, environmental science and more! Young explorers (ages 0-6) will observe how snowstorms can appear in a jar, experience misty bubbles, create snowball paintings and winter magic watercolors. Watch an IMAX film on the GIANT Screen: Deep Sky, Arctic: Our Frozen Planet, Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Ireland and more!

On December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the fun continues with Kids Adventures After Dark: Winter Wonder Night at the Museum. Children (ages 6 – 12) are invited to an evening of fun and science with MODS educators. Caregivers will enjoy a kid-free night out while children have an action-packed evening exploring MODS after dark. This MODS adventure includes pizza, exhibits exploration, as well as cool science shows and activities! Admission is $35 per person for members; $40 per person for non-members. Siblings are $5 off each. Pre-registration is required at mods.org/kidsadventures.

The North Pole Pajama Party, South Florida’s favorite winter family tradition,returns to MODS on Saturdays, December 9 and 16, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.! Comfy patterned pajamas and elf costumes are encouraged for this festive event! Enjoy a holiday science show, test your aim at our tropical “snowball” throwing station, make-and-take your own snow globe and build your own snowman. Admission includes an invitation to see The Polar Express in the AutoNation® IMAX® Theater. The film will start at 10 a.m. Activity highlights include penning a letter to Santa, popping bubbles in our bubble zone, viewing a snowy liquid nitrogen show and enjoying marshmallows frozen in liquid nitrogen swimming in hot chocolate! Early Learners (ages 0-6) can hunker down for holiday story time! Admission is $30 per person (adult or child) for members; $40 per person (adult or child) for non-members. Price includes all activities, Museum exploration, the IMAX film and a commemorative bell. To register, visit mods.org/polarpajamaparty.

Wondering what else to do over winter break? School is out but Camp STEAMology is in! Children ages 5 – 10 can travel “Around the World in December” from December 26 – 29, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. In this four-day program, campers will learn about the different continents of the world diving into the science of zoology, migration and behavioral patterns, weather models and more. They’ll even engineer a coral nursery that is resilient to weather fluctuations. Children will explore different cultures around the world and create an art piece with diverse cultural influences. Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, STEAMology camp admission is $240 per child for MODS members and $280 per child for non-members. Aftercare tuition is $45 per child. Registration is required at mods.org/camp.

On December 31, the Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., experience an exciting and magical holiday time with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance! Adapted from the award-winning book and Telly Award-winning holiday film, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance! takes audiences on an exhilarating journey alongside three best friends who master music, magic and circus skills for the holiday season at a secret university before sharing their talents with the world. Then, dance in the New Year at our Noon Year’s Eve ball drop! Included with Museum admission and sponsored by Dunkin’.

“Sleigh” the Season with Cool Gifting!

Looking for the perfect year-round gift? MODS is offering a scientastic holiday membership sale. Family memberships are $20 off until December 25 with code modsfriday23. Membership levels with full benefits can be viewed at mods.org/member.

MODS will be open during normal operating hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more information about MODS’ December programs and special events, please visit mods.org.

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward’s Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

