Honoring Heroes: Boca Raton’s Red, White & Boca Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, November 11 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Highlights Include Live Music, Food, Guest Speakers, Car Show, and Veterans Marketplace

Boca Raton, FL – As Veterans Day approaches, the City of Boca Raton is gearing up to host a heartfelt and patriotic tribute to the brave military personnel who have selflessly served our country. The Red, White & Boca Veterans Day Observance is a free event that welcomes the public to join in commemorating the sacrifices and valor of our veterans. Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and head over to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, located at 590 Plaza Real, for an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, and appreciation.

Red, White & Boca promises an evening filled with live music, provided by The Samantha Russell Band, known for their soulful and powerful performances. The band’s melodic talents will create an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

The event will also feature stirring performances by The American Bombshells, whose captivating acts aim to pay homage to our military heritage while boosting the morale of our troops. Their presence adds a touch of nostalgia and glamour to the event, reminiscent of the World War II era.

The gathering will include guest speakers, including local veteran organizations and Mayor Scott Singer, who will express their gratitude and recognize the valuable contributions of our veterans. It’s an opportunity to hear stories of service and sacrifice and reflect on the importance of supporting our veterans.

Adding a unique touch to the event this year is the Veterans Marketplace, which will showcase service organizations from the local community, veteran-owned small businesses, and sports team partners. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with and support those who have served our country and continue to give back to their communities.

New to this year’s celebration is the Classic Car Show on the east lawn. With awards for categories such as best of show, best veteran-owned, Mayor’s choice, and more, this promises to be an exciting addition to the event. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 6:50 p.m., so be sure to catch a glimpse of these remarkable vehicles.

An event of this magnitude deserves delightful culinary offerings. Various food vendors will be on site, ensuring that you can savor delicious meals as you celebrate with fellow attendees. Veterans in uniform or presenting a military ID may even receive a food ticket from the City of Boca Raton booth as a token of appreciation.

For your comfort, seating and chairs will be provided free of charge. There’s also limited, free parking for veterans in the east lot adjacent to the Amphitheater. Please note that coolers and outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees. Rain or shine, this event is dedicated to honoring our veterans.