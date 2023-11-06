Deck the House Decorating Contest Lights Up the Holiday Spirit in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – It’s that magical time of year again when the streets come alive with twinkling lights, festive ornaments, and the warmth of holiday spirit. In celebration of the season, the City of Boca Raton is inviting its residents to participate in the Deck the House Decorating Contest. This delightful community event encourages residents to showcase their creativity and holiday cheer by adorning their homes with enchanting decorations. The contest promises to bring joy, spread holiday magic, and illuminate the city. Online applications for this heartwarming competition will be accepted through December 3 at 5 p.m.

“We encourage our residents to be a part of this family-friendly competition while illuminating the streets and spreading holiday joy,” says Richard Mahler, Community Events Coordinator for the City of Boca Raton. This contest not only fosters the holiday spirit but also brings the community together in a shared celebration of creativity and festive wonder.

The magic doesn’t stop at the decorations. Winners of the Deck the House Decorating Contest, to be announced on December 17 and notified via email that day, will be judged based on the submission of up to three photos and one video. The emphasis during judging will be on the “curb appeal” of the decorations as viewed from the street. The decorations can range from traditional to imaginative, and the contest offers four exciting categories for participants to shine in:

Best Entryway: Showcase the magic of your front door and entryway. Best Traditional: Celebrate the timeless beauty of traditional holiday decor. Best Use of Imagination: Let your creativity run wild with imaginative decorations. Best Overall: The pinnacle of holiday home decoration excellence.

Each category offers participants a chance to express their unique holiday style and potentially earn a trophy to proudly display.

Entering the contest is easy and fun. To participate, visit the official contest page at https://www.myboca.us/2350/Deck-the-House—Decorating-Contest, where you can find the full list of rules and guidelines. Don’t miss this opportunity to add your home to the beautiful tapestry of holiday decorations that make Boca Raton shine even brighter during the holiday season.

For additional Very Merry Holidays events and all the details about the City’s happenings, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents. Boca Raton is a place where community, celebration, and the spirit of the holidays come together, and the Deck the House Decorating Contest is the perfect way for residents to join in the festive fun.