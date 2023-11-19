Come “Home for the Holidays” with the Florida Intergenerational Orchestra’s 18th Season Opener

The Florida Intergenerational Orchestra, the orchestra for everyone, opens its 18th season with a surprise Visit from Santa

Boca Raton, Florida-The Florida Intergenerational Orchestra opens its 18th season on December 3rd, 3 P.M. at O’Shea Hall, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 22904 Lyons Road, Boca Raton, Florida with a holiday presentation likely to bring back delightful memories of yesteryear. Delray Beach’s own, Vince Zabik, an amazingly talented vocalist, will offer you a surprise performance that is sure to warm your heart.

Tickets to the performance may be obtained at O’Shea Hall on the day of the concert. Tickets are $20 for adults. VIP (first 3 rows) $40 Children 12 and under are free. For Group rates call Bob Field, orchestra manager, 561-922-3134

“Last season we changed our format at the orchestra just a bit,” says Lorraine Marks-Field, the orchestra’s celebrated founder and conductor, “ and created something akin to a party atmosphere. I think that we have a few more interesting twists in this year’s opening program which will gain the attention of the whole family.”

The Florida Intergenerational Orchestra is noted for its mixture of ages and musical ability. It features an orchestra with players ages 10 to 95. The orchestra invited young players to audition this season for scholarships

The non-profit 501c3 orchestra has a repertoire similar to the “Boston Pops” in that it plays popular, and light classical music. There will be a Christmas Sing-A-Long, and a Hanukkah selection as well as a dab of Vivaldi, a touch of John Williams, and a host of other pieces celebrating this wonderful holiday season.

There will also be audience participation a Visit from Santa, A coloring table for young children and their parents/grandparents

The FLIOA will be collecting unwrapped toys for needy children to be distributed by the Rotaty Club of Boca Raton.

If you would like more information about the orchestra, or to schedule an interview with Lorraine Marks-Field, our conductor, please call Bob Field at 561-922-3134 or e-mail strings4all@aol.com. Check out our website at www.flioa.org.

