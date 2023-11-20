Share this:

Published On: Mon, Nov 20th, 2023

City Offices Closed, Sanitation & Recreation Hours Changes

Boca Raton, FL

  • City Offices Closed

In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, City offices and services will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

We look forward to serving you on Wednesday & Friday, Nov. 22 & 24!

  • Sanitation Schedule Changes

There will be NO sanitation service on Thursday, November 23.

> Thurs., Nov. 23 service will be a day EARLY on Wed., Nov. 22.

NO CHANGE to Friday, Nov. 23 service.

Need to check your service area? View the Sanitation Collection Map.

Need an extra reminder? Get a TEXT on Tuesday!

Sign up for Sanitation notifications on our website or text SanitationAlert (no space) to 38276.

Still not sure when and what to recycle? Get the Recycle Coach App today.

  • Recreational Facilities

Countess de Hoernle Park, Patch Reef Park, & Sugar Sand Park close at 6pm on November 23.

All other parks, beaches, beachfront parks and playgrounds are open with regular hours.

Recreational facilities will have the following hours for

Thursday, November 23

Community Centers

  • Boca Raton Community Center: CLOSED
  • Sugar Sand Community Center: CLOSED
  • Swim Center Building: CLOSED

Tennis

  • Boca Raton Tennis Center: 8am-12pm
  • Patch Reef Park Tennis Center: 7:30am-12pm
  • The Racquet Center: 7:30am-12pm

Aquatics

  • The Swim Center Pool: CLOSED
  • Meadows Park Pool: CLOSED

Golf

  • Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club: 7am-3pm
  • Alan C. Alford Red Reef Family Golf Course: 7:30am-3pm

Libraries

  • Downtown & Spanish River Libraries: CLOSED

Other

  • Tim Huxhold Skate Park & Shuffleboard Courts: CLOSED
  • Sugar Sand Carousel: CLOSED
  • Sugar Sand Field House: CLOSED
  • Gumbo Limbo Nature Center: CLOSED
  • Park Rangers HQ: 8am-5pm

