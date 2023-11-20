City Offices Closed, Sanitation & Recreation Hours Changes
Boca Raton, FL
- City Offices Closed
In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, City offices and services will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
We look forward to serving you on Wednesday & Friday, Nov. 22 & 24!
- Sanitation Schedule Changes
There will be NO sanitation service on Thursday, November 23.
> Thurs., Nov. 23 service will be a day EARLY on Wed., Nov. 22.
> NO CHANGE to Friday, Nov. 23 service.
Need to check your service area? View the Sanitation Collection Map.
Need an extra reminder? Get a TEXT on Tuesday!
Sign up for Sanitation notifications on our website or text SanitationAlert (no space) to 38276.
Still not sure when and what to recycle? Get the Recycle Coach App today.
- Recreational Facilities
Countess de Hoernle Park, Patch Reef Park, & Sugar Sand Park close at 6pm on November 23.
All other parks, beaches, beachfront parks and playgrounds are open with regular hours.
Recreational facilities will have the following hours for
Thursday, November 23:
Community Centers
- Boca Raton Community Center: CLOSED
- Sugar Sand Community Center: CLOSED
- Swim Center Building: CLOSED
Tennis
- Boca Raton Tennis Center: 8am-12pm
- Patch Reef Park Tennis Center: 7:30am-12pm
- The Racquet Center: 7:30am-12pm
Aquatics
- The Swim Center Pool: CLOSED
- Meadows Park Pool: CLOSED
Golf
- Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club: 7am-3pm
- Alan C. Alford Red Reef Family Golf Course: 7:30am-3pm
Libraries
- Downtown & Spanish River Libraries: CLOSED
Other
- Tim Huxhold Skate Park & Shuffleboard Courts: CLOSED
- Sugar Sand Carousel: CLOSED
- Sugar Sand Field House: CLOSED
- Gumbo Limbo Nature Center: CLOSED
- Park Rangers HQ: 8am-5pm