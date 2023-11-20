City Offices Closed, Sanitation & Recreation Hours Changes

Boca Raton, FL

City Offices Closed

In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, City offices and services will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

We look forward to serving you on Wednesday & Friday, Nov. 22 & 24!

Sanitation Schedule Changes

There will be NO sanitation service on Thursday, November 23.

> Thurs., Nov. 23 service will be a day EARLY on Wed., Nov. 22.

> NO CHANGE to Friday, Nov. 23 service.

Need to check your service area? View the Sanitation Collection Map.

Need an extra reminder? Get a TEXT on Tuesday!

Sign up for Sanitation notifications on our website or text SanitationAlert (no space) to 38276.

Still not sure when and what to recycle? Get the Recycle Coach App today.

Recreational Facilities

Countess de Hoernle Park, Patch Reef Park, & Sugar Sand Park close at 6pm on November 23.

All other parks, beaches, beachfront parks and playgrounds are open with regular hours.

Recreational facilities will have the following hours for

Thursday, November 23:

Community Centers

Boca Raton Community Center: CLOSED

Sugar Sand Community Center: CLOSED

Swim Center Building: CLOSED

Tennis

Boca Raton Tennis Center: 8am-12pm

Patch Reef Park Tennis Center: 7:30am-12pm

The Racquet Center: 7:30am-12pm

Aquatics

The Swim Center Pool: CLOSED

Meadows Park Pool: CLOSED

Golf

Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club: 7am-3pm

Alan C. Alford Red Reef Family Golf Course: 7:30am-3pm

Libraries

Downtown & Spanish River Libraries: CLOSED

Other

Tim Huxhold Skate Park & Shuffleboard Courts: CLOSED

Sugar Sand Carousel: CLOSED

Sugar Sand Field House: CLOSED

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center: CLOSED

Park Rangers HQ: 8am-5pm

