Boca West Country Club Team Members Recognized at Inaugural Boca Chamber Platinum Service Awards

Boca Raton, FL – Team members from Boca West Country Club were recognized by The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce at the inaugural Platinum Service Awards Luncheon, presented by Cheney Brothers Inc., at Boca West Country Club on October 25. The event, shining a spotlight on Boca Raton’s hospitality stars, was co-chaired by Matthew Linderman, President, COO, and General Manager of Boca West Country Club, and George Petrocelli, Director of Catering for The Boca Raton. The ceremony honored hourly professionals who have exemplified outstanding service in the hospitality industry.

Robertino Lucian Petre, Housekeeping Supervisor, Boca West Country Club, won in the Housekeeping category. Other Boca West Country Club nominees included Ximena Resendiz, Activities and Cardroom Coordinator; Ingrid Zea, who is a Lifeguard, Water Instructor and Massage Therapist; Amanda Mahoney; Golf Administration Manager; and Remis Saimbre, Pantry Cook.

“We are so thankful for these employees and their constant dedication and hard work. We are proud to have them as part of the Boca West Family,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “In our heart, they are all winners.”

The ceremony recognized nominees and winners across various categories from country clubs and hotels in Boca Raton, lauding their commitment to excellence in customer service. Troy McLellan, CEO and President of the Boca Chamber, commended the awardees, stating, “Today, we celebrate the unsung heroes of our hospitality industry. Their dedication, skill, and unwavering service are the backbone of Boca Raton’s reputation as a premier destination to live, work, learn, and play.”

The program was emceed by Ashley Glass, morning anchor and journalist for WPTV, an NBC affiliate. It also featured Ron Wichowski, Vice President of Operations of Dimension Hospitality; Lauren Dwen, a Lynn University hospitality student; and Byron Russell, CEO of Cheney Brothers Inc.

