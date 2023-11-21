Boca Raton Mayors Ball honored Boca Raton Airport Authority with the 2023 George Long Award

BRAA

Boca Raton, FL – In its grand tradition, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) presented its eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball last Saturday, November 11th at Boca West Country Club.

Each year Boca Raton’s business leaders and community innovators attend this marvelous event that honors the City’s historic iconic milestones and pays homage to all those, past and present, who have helped make Boca Raton the best place to live, work, learn, visit, heal and raise a family. Event proceeds fund the Club’s “Service Above Self” grant program that supports the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton nonprofits.

The highlight of this year’s gala was the presentation of the George Long Awards – named for the City’s first appointed mayor in 1924 and was presented by club members and Co-Chairs Alex and Jessie Price and Jon and Bonnie Kaye whose firm Kaye Communications PR & Marketing produced the Mayor’s Ball. This year the Boca Raton Airport Authority was honored in recognition and celebration of their 75th anniversary and their continuing impact in the local community. The Airport contributes $693 million annually to the local economy and the Airport and its tenants collectively employ over 4,843 individuals annually. Furthermore, the Boca Raton Airport Authority has been committed to the community through philanthropic ventures such as scholarships to nurture future aviators.

In addition to the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Faulk Center for Counseling was also honored for its outstanding nonprofit work, along with philanthropist Marta Batmasian.

“We are immensely proud to have been honored at this year’s Boca Raton Mayors Ball. We have been fortunate to be part of the community for the past 75 years and look forward to soaring to new heights in the future. We would like to thank this year’s Co-Chairs Jon and Bonnie Kaye, Honorary Co-Chairs Alex and Jessie Price, and the gala’s host committee for this wonderful honor,” said Boca Raton Airport, Executive Director, Clara Bennett.

Founded in July 2012, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in the community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe. The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly at the Embassy Suites in Boca Raton on Fridays at noon. For information on “health and wellness” fundraising initiatives and membership in the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

The Boca Raton Airport (BCT) is a general aviation transport facility, governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority and its seven-member board. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational, and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 83,000 operations annually.

