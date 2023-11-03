Boca Raton Adds New Stars To Walk Of Recognition

By Marci Shatzman

Junior Leaguers came out in force as former and new inductees gathered to celebrate community leaders added to Boca Raton Historical Society’s Walk of Recognition and Wall of Honor for the 27th year.

The walk recognizes people and organizations that have permanent and long-term impacts that improve the quality of life in Boca Raton, society board chair Olivia Hollaus told a full house for the ceremony and reception at The Addison, an historic landmark and special event venue.

The names of philanthropists and volunteers Amy and Mike Kazma and the Junior League of Boca Raton are now etched into stars on the walk, along with 105 other honorees. Late Pearl City organizer Len Baker will be memorialized on the walk’s wall of honor. Both are under Addison Mizner’s statue at Royal Palm Place.

The Kazmas were honored for setting an example for civic leadership by their involvement with many local charities, particularly those benefiting children through education. “We have so many wonderful nonprofits,” Kazma said.

The Junior League was chosen for continued leadership in volunteerism, child welfare and nonprofit support. “We’re a formidable force for good,” said league president Meghan Shea. Twenty women stepped forward to join her as former League presidents. Among them were Susan Saxton, Jamie Sauer, Jackie Reeves, Debbie Abrams, Renata Sans De Negri, Andrea Garcia, Nancy Dockerty, and Cynthia Krebsbach.

Calling the League, “a community of individuals with a common goal… to foster leadership and be a formidable force for good. Never underestimate the impact we have and what we can achieve together,” Shea said.

Descended from a Pearl City pioneer and now the leading advocate for the formerly segregated historic district, Marie Hester accepted the honor in memory of Len Baker, whose sudden death was also felt in the wider community. Baker founded the recent community garden, belonged to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pearl City, and was on the board of Pearl City D.I.S.C., a longstanding group advocating diversity.

“She had this gift for excellence and set a high bar,” Hestor said, mentioning Baker’s commitment to improving the lives of children in Dixie Manor, the city’s public housing community. “She taught us everyone has something to contribute and everyone matters.”

Among former Walk of Recognition inductees there were former Mayor Steven Abrams, Lynn Russell, Terry Fedele, Joan Wargo, Margaret Mary Shuff, Patricia Thomas, Holli Rockwell, Wendy Larsen, Rita Thrasher, Dick Reed, Dan Guin and Jane Tyre for Boca Ballet Theatre. Deputy City Manager George S. Brown is a former inductee and was the event’s recognition sponsor.

The walk was created in 1997 by Boca Raton philanthropist and business leader Marta Batmasian, the event’s emcee WPBF anchor and reporter Jade Jarvis told the crowd. The Batmasian’s Family Foundation remains the presenting sponsor of the event that she and Jim Batmasian attended. Co-chair was Joyce DeVita. Committee members included Hollaus, Denise Alman and Lauri Saunders. Mary Csar is the historical society’s president.