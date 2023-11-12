12th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride Raises Over $33,000

Dr. Diana Carrau, Dr. Francesca Lewis, Marissa Randazzo

For Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Delray Beach, FL – Delray Beach was awash with magic and mischief on Saturday, October 28th, as the Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) hosted its 12th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride. This bewitching event, a highlight of the month-long celebration, featured a new scenic route and drew more than 400 witches adorned in their best witch-wear, along with extravagantly decorated brooms (bikes).

The ride took off from Anchor Park and meandered along the picturesque seaside route, showcasing the creativity and community spirit of the participants. Guided by the Delray Beach Police Department, the witches pedaled east to A1A via Casuarina Rd., north to George Bush Blvd., and then back along A1A.

The celebration continued at Anchor Park, where a lively post-ride party unfolded. Attendees were treated to music, festivities, and an awards presentation honoring the Best Costume (Brandy Lee), Best Witch Cackle (Luba Fry), Best Decorated Broom (Bike) (Dr. Francesca Lewis), and Best Group Theme (Living the Dream Witches).

In the lead-up to the bike ride, various other enchanting events added to the festivities. The Witchy Walk at the Sandoway Discovery Center, Witch Trivia at Tim Finnegan’s, and the Hocus Pocus Brunch at Del Fuego all contributed to the magical atmosphere.

One of the highlights leading up to the ride was the Annual “Witches Brew” held at Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub on October 20th. The signature fundraiser featured local celebrity DJ Gary Gore, a 50/50 raffle, and a bike raffle provided by Lisa Walsh, the owner of Tim Finnegan’s. Funds raised from these events directly benefit ACCF, supporting its mission to serve under-resourced children and families in Delray Beach and the surrounding communities.

Julia Corliss, ACCF’s Event Manager, expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying, “Our Witches community raised more than $33,000 this year to support ACCF and the Children & Families we serve within the community. We love working alongside the Alpha & Beta Witches and our Flying Monkeys [volunteers] to continue spreading the magic throughout the Delray Beach community.”

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families plays a vital role in the community, offering Early Learning, After School, Teen, and Summer Camp programs to prepare children for academic and social success. Additionally, the organization provides Family Support and Economic Stabilization services to stabilize families in crisis, enabling them to serve as the foundation for their child’s growth.

ACCF currently serves nearly 700 local children and families from three locations in Delray Beach: Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information about the organization and its programs, interested individuals can call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org. The success of the Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride underscores the community’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.