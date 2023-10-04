United Community Employees Recognize World Animal Day Through Acts of Service Across its Footprint

United Community’s service dog, Blair

Boca Raton, FL – United Community’s employees are coming together for the third consecutive year to support the welfare of the voiceless for World Animal Day. Throughout the first half of October, teams across the Southeast will once again unite to take meaningful actions on behalf of animals within their respective local communities.

Moryah Jackson, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Engagement at United emphasized the organization’s dedication to this, stating, “When we asked our employees what causes resonate with them, animal welfare remained at the forefront. We are honored to celebrate World Animal Day by partnering with organizations dedicated to raising awareness and enhancing the lives of all animals, be they domesticated, wild, or endangered.”

For the third year running, United encourages its employees to orchestrate acts of service within their communities or actively engage in projects led by the Together for Good Council, a dedicated volunteer group comprised of bank employees committed to fostering community service initiatives. In addition to these acts of service, the United Community Bank Foundation has pledged a total of $25,000 in contributions to local organizations that champion animal welfare. These organizations encompass local humane societies, animal rescues, and sanctuaries, all working diligently to protect and care for animals in need.

