Temple Beth El of Boca Raton Presents: Renowned Israeli Clarinetist Orit Orbach In Concert

Boca Raton, FL (October 5, 2023) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will present Orit Orbach In Concert: an evening of beautiful melodies from classical and Klezmer to Broadway and more, starring renowned Israeli clarinetist, Orit Orbach. The concert will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the temple’s Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton. Ms. Orbach will be accompanied by guest artists: cellist, Susan Moyer Bergeron and pianist, Vindhya Khare along with Temple Beth El Cantorial Soloist Michelle Auslander Cohen.

Orit has appeared as a soloist with many orchestras worldwide, including the Israeli Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta and the Jerusalem Symphony. She will share her rhythm and spirit in this wonderful evening of musical favorites.

Tickets are on sale now at https://tbeboca.org/event/orit-orbach-concert $18 General Admission/ $36 Preferred Admission/ $100 Benefactor Admission.

For more information about the concert, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, its programs and events, Religious School, Early Learning Center, Beth El Mausoleum and membership, please visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.

GUEST ARTIST BIOS:

Orit Orbach has appeared as soloist with orchestras such as The Israel Philharmonic conducted by Zubin Mehta, Jerusalem Symphony, Israel Chamber Orchestra, San Francisco Sinfonietta, Sofia Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Hagen Symphony and Warsaw Philharmonic. She was principal Clarinetist of the Jerusalem Symphony, the Israel Symphony, Rishon Lezion, the Haifa Symphony and the Israel Camerata Jerusalem. Orit participated in numerous music festivals including the Marlboro Festival, London Jazz,Tanglewood, Neustadt festival, Warsaw Jewish festival, Canbara Music festival and festivals in Australia. She collaborated with Shlomo Mintz, Daniel Barenboim, Yuri Bashmet, Raphael Wallfisch, David Soyer, Michael Tree and Murray Perahia. She specializes in Jewish music and for many years has performed worldwide with “Eve’s Women Band”, a highly appreciated women ensemble which performs Jewish music in new styles such as Jazz, Rock, Middle Eastern and Balkan. Eve’s Women brings together a new style- the Jazz- Ethno- Jewish Music with a strong exotic feminine touch. Ms. Orbach is a judge in international competitions, including the Penderecki International Contemporary Competition in Krakow, Poland, Virgin Island chamber competition, USA, and Spring International competition and The America- Israel Cultural Foundation in Israel. Orit graduated the New England Conservatory with a Bachelor of Music and received her Master of Music with honors from Northwestern University. She won first prize in the music performance competitions in New England Conservatory and Northwestern University.

Susan Moyer Bergeron began playing at the age of 4. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Akron and a Bachelor’s Degree with honors from the New England Conservatory, where her principal teachers were Bernard Greenhouse and David Wells. Following the completion of her degree, Susan was a member and principal cellist of the New World Symphony for two seasons, during which the orchestra toured Japan and England where she collaborated in two special chamber concert performances with Sir Georg Solti at the piano in London. She participated in the 1994 Solti Orchestral Project at Carnegie Hall and, for four summers, performed with the Colorado Music Festival. Susan played for 10 seasons in the former Florida Philharmonic, the last two seasons as assistant principal. An active chamber musician, she has performed throughout the country, extensively in South Florida as a founding member of the Dalbergi Trio and, for the past 17 summers, with the Palm Beach Chamber Music Festival. Susan received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Miami in the spring of 2009.

Vindhya Khare holds a D.M.A. degree in Vocal Pedagogy and Performance from the University of Miami Frost School of Music with doctoral research in the field of sex hormones and the female singing voice. She also holds a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from Florida International University, as well as an undergraduate degree in piano performance from California State University, Northridge.

As an arts administrator, Vindhya is the Area Coordinator of Vocal Studies at Florida International University in Miami. She has served as Artistic Director of the University Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Lauderdale and is past President of the Paul L. Rodensky Foundation for the Arts.

The Miami Herald describes her soprano voice as “rich, agile… [and] radiant.” She has sung the title roles in Suor Angelica (Puccini), Agrippina (Handel), Jackie O (Daugherty), and Mrs. Grose in Britten’s Turn of the Screw. Recent solo engagements include the Miami Bach Society Collegium, Choral Society of the Palm Beaches, Plymouth Congregational Church in Miami, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Temple Beth Shalom in Miami Beach, as well as recitals on the FIU Faculty Artist Series. As an accomplished pianist and voice coach, Vindhya was Principal Pianist/Voice Coach and Associate Chorus Master at Palm Beach Opera under the baton of the late Maestro Anton Guadagno. She is a coach and pianist for the Sherrill Milnes Voice Studio in Savannah, GA and has performed at the Savannah Voice Festival. She is the Music Director and pianist for the opera concert series at Opera Benvenuto in Boynton Beach and is on the music staff of Temple Sinai of the Palm Beaches.

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org