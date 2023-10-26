Swinging for a Cause: The 36th Annual Golf Tournament Honoring Ellyn Okrent and Supporting Community Initiatives

Boca Raton, FL – On November 3rd, the Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunrise is set to host its 36th Annual Golf Tournament in collaboration with the Fuller Center. This year’s event holds a special place in the hearts of the community as it’s dedicated to honoring Ellyn Okrent, the devoted CEO of the Fuller Center. Her enduring commitment to the betterment of society has been nothing short of remarkable, and her contributions are deserving of recognition and gratitude.

The picturesque setting for this event is the Boca Lago Golf and Country Club, where participants will gather for a day of golf, celebration, and community spirit. Registration for the event will commence at 10:30 AM, and the day will conclude with a delightful BBQ dinner at 5 PM, during which awards will be presented and a silent auction will take place.

What makes this tournament even more special is that all the proceeds from the event will be channeled towards supporting the Fuller Center and The Rotary Club of Boca Raton Foundation. The funds raised will go a long way in sustaining and expanding the invaluable work these organizations do for the community.

Businesses and individuals alike are encouraged to explore the sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for purchase. With a diverse audience comprising over 150 business professionals and golf enthusiasts from the area, this event provides a unique platform for visibility and supporting a noble cause. Notably, silver sponsors and those above will have the opportunity to compete for two corporate cups and the prestigious Dick Jerman Rotary Cup.

Participation in this event is open to all. Whether you’re an individual looking to join the tournament as a single player or a part of a foursome, tickets are available for purchase. For those who can’t partake in the golfing action but want to be part of the celebration of Ellyn Okrent’s achievements, single tickets for the BBQ dinner can also be secured.

The Fuller Center, with a mission spanning over half a century, is deeply committed to its goal of embracing, educating, and empowering hardworking, under-resourced families and children. Their reach extends to more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, and their efforts include providing quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, family-centered support services, and various other programs aimed at breaking the generational cycle of poverty.

The Fuller Center plays a crucial role in the lives of families, particularly those where 65% of parents are essential or frontline workers, diligently serving in various sectors such as healthcare, retail, and hospitality. Their programs empower both children and parents, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

Mentoring programs, adult on-the-job training, and employment support are just a few of the ways the Fuller Center assists individuals and families. They also offer no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to their campus-based after-school programs, serving more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily. Additionally, the organization provides opportunities for college and university students to engage in internships and child development practicums.

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Boca Raton Sunrise Club, aligns its mission with improving the lives of children and families, supporting education, and providing assistance to those in need. Foundation proceeds are instrumental in funding initiatives like the Sunrise Non-Profit Grant Program, the Boca Raton Teacher of the Year Awards, and the Club’s FAU High School Scholar of the Month Scholarship Program. Beyond the Foundation, contributions have been directed towards various projects, including Path to College and providing computers for The Volen Center in Boca Raton. These efforts encompass Rotary’s seven areas of focus, underscoring the organization’s commitment to education, disease prevention, peace and conflict resolution, and environmental conservation, among others.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for purchase here.

Tickets for single players and foursomes are available for purchase here.

Single tickets to attend the BBQ portion of the event (where Ellyn will be honored) may be purchased here.