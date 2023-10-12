Soroptimists Honor Outstanding Women

By Marci Shatzman

Boca’s women philanthropists and area volunteers came together to celebrate the spirit of making a difference in their communities.

A record crowd of 350 gave Barbarba Schmidt a spontaneous standing ovation at Soroptimist’s 48th Annual Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast, celebrating the Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach chapter’s 60th anniversary.

Schmidt received the 2023 Gloria Drummond Lifetime Achievement Award, the group’s top honor, for spreading her “Peaceful Mind, Peaceful Life” message for 37 years through the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, her book, podcast and FAU’s College of Medicine.

“Boca Raton is the gold star standard for what it means to give back,” Schmidt said at the event in Boca West Country Club. “We are a group of people who have each other’s backs.”

Co-chairs Terry Fedele and Marybeth Keenan also presented honorary chair, Boca philanthropist and Boca Raton Regional Hospital board chair Christine E. Lynn, with a special gift for her “loyal support.” “Christine is a role model for a life lived selflessly,” Fedele told the crowd.

The event showcased Soroptimist International’s commitment to empowering girls and women globally by honoring local women who give of themselves to better their community. Announced at the event, the “winners” are chosen by an independent panel of judges among 23 nominees from nonprofits, companies and individuals.

· Anne Vegso won for her nonprofit leadership for more than 20 years with AVDA, (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse). Her family foundation was the presenting sponsor.

· Lynn University’s Barbara Cambia won in the education category for her advocacy and fundraising as a board member for the HabCenter, Boca Raton’s vocational training center for adults with developmental disabilities.

· Kasia Maslanka won in the entrepreneur category for developing “robust” volunteer and social media programs to help Morningday Community Solutions, which serves the nonprofit community.

· Kim Kent, board chair and “head cheerleader” for nominator Heart2Heart Outreach of South Florida won in the volunteer category.

Mayor Scott Singer and Palm Beach County Commissioner Marci Woodward each read proclamations and declared the day in honor of the Soroptimist’s mission. Paige Kornblue emceed.

Among other Soroptimists involved with the event that included a silent auction were: Dr. Heidi Schaeffer, who thanked the sponsors; and AnnMarie Moosai, Maureen Burke, Cynthia Cummings, Pat Reed, Connie Siskowski, Anna McArdle, Kristen Duncan, Susan Heimberg, Gloria Wank, Luann Jarvie and Sharel Pizarro.

Keenan was a nominee for her commitment to Soroptimist. The other nominees were: Nancy Aronson, Meryll Bangsil, Donna Bianco-Gutierrez, Alexcia Cox, Michelle Kenney, Brittney Kocaj, Alexis M. Lannan, Carol Schneider, Catherine Walker, Holly Wilson, Renta Sans de Negri, Kelly Fleming, Olivia Hollaus, Denise Panariello, Evelyn Falconer, Christina Leone, Nikki Adams, Karina Gomez.