Sergeant Wigfall Honored as Hometown Hero at FAU Homecoming Game

Boca Raton, FL – In a heartwarming display of gratitude and recognition, the Boca Raton Airport Authority has joined hands with Florida Atlantic University to honor the brave men and women who serve both our nation and our local communities. Through the Hometown Heroes initiative, the Boca Raton Airport Authority proudly stands with these exceptional individuals who have exhibited unwavering dedication and made profound sacrifices to uplift our community. This article shines a spotlight on one such exemplary individual, Sergeant J.R. Wigfall, who was nominated by the Airport Authority and chosen to be celebrated as a Hometown Hero. His remarkable contributions were acknowledged on the field during the FAU homecoming game, held on October 21.

Sergeant Jewrel R. Wigfall, or J.R. as he is affectionately known, is currently assigned to the Florida Highway Patrol Southern Region Air Support Unit. His role involves providing safe and efficient aerial support to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and other law enforcement agencies across the state. This support encompasses a range of missions, including traffic enforcement, roadway patrol, search and reconnaissance, disaster response, and medical relays.

Sgt. Wigfall’s journey in law enforcement began in 1995 when he graduated with distinction from the 89th Basic Recruit Class of the Florida Highway Patrol. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ranks and, in 2004, earned a promotion to the position of Corporal. During this time, he also served as a Traffic Homicide Investigator, responsible for investigating fatalities resulting from traffic crashes, road rage incidents, domestic violence, or any other violent acts that occurred on the roadways.

Beyond his remarkable work in law enforcement, Sgt. Wigfall nurtured a deep passion for aviation. In 2000, he embarked on flight lessons, gradually realizing his dream of becoming a pilot. In 2010, he achieved another significant milestone by being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Air Support Unit, making history as the first and, to date, the only African American Pilot in the Florida Highway Patrol’s storied history.

Sgt. Wigfall’s dedication to aviation is mirrored in his impressive qualifications. He holds an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) Certificate, the highest certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. His extensive flight hours in single-engine and multi-engine fixed-wing aircraft exceed 5,000, demonstrating his expertise in the field.

His commitment to education is equally commendable. Sgt. Wigfall has earned an Associate of Arts Degree from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement Administration with a minor in Business from the University of Phoenix. Currently, he is pursuing a master’s degree in aviation science & technology. Additionally, he holds a certificate from Florida State University for Certified Public Manager, exemplifying his dedication to continuous learning and personal growth.

The Boca Raton Airport serves as a general aviation transport facility, overseen by the Boca Raton Airport Authority and its seven-member board. This vital transportation hub caters to the corporate, recreational, and flight training needs of the community, facilitating over 83,000 operations annually. As the Airport Authority celebrates its 75th Anniversary, it takes immense pride in its partnership with Hometown Heroes, showcasing the outstanding contributions of individuals like Sergeant J.R. Wigfall.