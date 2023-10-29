Red Cross Offers Tips for a Safe Halloween 

Miami, FL — Halloween is around the corner, and your plans might include trick-or-treating, handing out candy and driving. The American Red Cross offers these tips so you can enjoy a healthy, safe holiday.

“Halloween is always a fun time, especially for children,” said Tiffany Gonzalez, Regional Director of Communications, South Florida Region. “We here at the Red Cross want everyone to enjoy it and more importantly, to be safe.”

Here are some tips to consider to keep you and your family safe and healthy this Halloween.

Trick-or-Treating

Make your trick-or-treaters visible to others . Provide kids with reflective gear, flashlights and glow sticks to help make the route easier for them to follow and more visible to any vehicles on the roads. Adding reflective tape to costumes and treat buckets can help increase your trick-or-treater’s visibility to traffic.

. Provide kids with reflective gear, flashlights and glow sticks to help make the route easier for them to follow and more visible to any vehicles on the roads. Adding reflective tape to costumes and treat buckets can help increase your trick-or-treater’s visibility to traffic. Keep your hands clean. Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home. Practice pedestrian safety. Look both ways before crossing streets (at street corners). Use sidewalks to walk to the next destination. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the roadway, while facing traffic. Cross at the corners of the street, not between parked cars.

Look both ways before crossing streets (at street corners). Use sidewalks to walk to the next destination. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the roadway, while facing traffic. Cross at the corners of the street, not between parked cars. Be considerate of other people. Only visit homes with a porch light on and accept treats at the door.

Only visit homes with a porch light on and accept treats at the door. Know where your trick-or-treaters are going and who they will be with. Have a parent or responsible adult accompany any younger children during Halloween activities.

Have a parent or responsible adult accompany any younger children during Halloween activities. Have an adult check all candy before eating. Dispose of any loose, open candy, or candy that could be a choking hazard or any unfamiliar brands.

Handing Out Candy

Do not hand out candy if anyone in the household is not feeling well or isolating . This helps keep everyone as healthy as possible.

. This helps keep everyone as healthy as possible. Provide proper lighting and sweep clear your sidewalks and steps. Having good lighting and a clear path helps visitors see where they are walking and avoid getting hurt.

Driving on Halloween

Watch for trick-or-treaters. Sometimes people may forget to look both ways before crossing streets, so make sure you pay attention while driving. Many areas practice daytime trick-or-treating on Halloween too and will have children on the streets throughout the entire day.

Download the free Red Cross First Aid and Swim apps for instant access to safety tips.