Office Evolution Launches New Boca Raton Location, Tapping Into The Booming Flexible Workspace and Office Hospitality Trends

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (October 3, 2023) – Capitalizing on the nationwide surge in flexible workspace demand, Office Evolution proudly unveils its latest coworking space at 7284 W. Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton. This expansion comes in response to the growing shift toward adaptable work environments, coupled with the demand for hospitality in the workplace.

“We are excited to introduce the Office Evolution concept and hospitality-inspired experience to the thriving business community of Boca Raton,” said Laura Kaufman, owner of the Boca Raton franchise, as well as another location in Westport, Connecticut. “We aim to provide customized, all-inclusive workspace solutions that empower professionals to focus on their core business objectives.”

The new, sleek and contemporary Office Evolution hub offers fully furnished private offices; coworking space; state-of-the-art conference rooms; 24-hour access; and virtual office solutions, including business address and virtual mail services. All of their spaces and services have flexible terms and are available hourly, daily, or monthly or longer.

Members not only benefit from a premium workspace, but also enjoy an array of amenities including complimentary hot beverages; a premium coffee station; enterprise-level dedicated fiber internet; networking events, professional business services; and a talented team poised to assist.

“Work/life balance and the flexibility to work from anywhere has become more important to people, especially post-pandemic,” adds Kaufman. “Our new location taps into the growing trends of working close to home while still engaging with other people in a professional environment.”

Several studies and surveys point to industry trends, including a 2022 U.S. Coworking Growth Statistics report, showcasing an impressive 22% year-over-year increase in flexible workspace usage. Another, RI Software Market Insights: The Workplace Report, reveals that almost two-thirds of respondents favor workplaces incorporating hospitality.

Office Evolution members have the flexibility to utilize any of the 80 locations throughout the United States, allowing them to work wherever life takes them. Two additional South Florida locations in Coral Springs and Plantation, with another opening soon in West Palm Beach, cater to the growing demand in the region.

For more information, visit www.officeevolutionbocaraton.com or call (561) 576-7705.

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, cultivated on the principles of ‘Ohana’, the Hawaiian tradition referencing family working towards a common goal. OE was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado by Mark Hemmeter a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate enthusiast from Hawaii. In 2022, Office Evolution joined Coworks™ the largest privately held affiliated coworking franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners and remote workers. For more information about Office Evolution, visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolution.com.