Mount Sinai New York Donates Blood Pressure Kits to Caridad Center, Aiding Heart Health

Representatives from the American Heart Association and Mount Sinai New York donate blood pressure cuffs to Caridad Center

West Palm Beach, FL – High blood pressure, often referred to as hypertension, is a silent menace that lurks within our bodies, quietly paving the way for heart disease and stroke. The insidious aspect of this condition is that it frequently exhibits no symptoms, making it essential to monitor regularly. Recognizing the critical role of blood pressure monitoring in maintaining cardiovascular health, Mount Sinai New York, a Live Fierce. Reduce Your Risk. sponsor of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County, has generously donated 100 blood pressure kits to the Caridad Center in Boynton Beach. These kits will empower patients to take control of their health by measuring their blood pressure at home, contributing significantly to the community’s well-being.

The Caridad Center, situated in Boynton Beach, stands as one of the largest free healthcare clinics in Florida, providing comprehensive medical, vision, and dental care for uninsured and underserved children and families in Palm Beach County. Dr. Monica Breedlove, the medical director of The Caridad Center, emphasizes the importance of these take-home blood pressure kits, given the significant number of patients they see each day with high blood pressure. These kits will enable patients to monitor their blood pressure in the comfort of their own homes, fostering proactive management of their health.

Alicia Gresham, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Network Practices at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, expressed pride in the collaboration with the American Heart Association Palm Beach County, highlighting Mount Sinai’s commitment to serving the communities it operates in. Given their extensive expertise in the treatment and management of cardiovascular disease, Mount Sinai understands the importance of patient empowerment. This initiative not only involves the donation of blood pressure kits but also encourages patients to embrace a holistic approach to their health, encompassing a healthy diet, regular exercise, and diligent blood pressure monitoring.

Kayla Fox, the Executive Director of the American Heart Association, lauds the establishment of connections with local and regional healthcare entities. She underscores the long-term benefits of such partnerships, ultimately improving outcomes for patients and the community as a whole. These collaborations emphasize the collective responsibility of healthcare stakeholders in enhancing public health and wellness.

The American Heart Association Palm Beach County plays a pivotal role in this effort by offering resources and educational materials for managing blood pressure at Heart.org. They serve the residents of Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties, striving to reduce the incidence of heart disease and stroke, which rank as the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States. The contributions of staff members, volunteers, and donors are crucial in furthering the organization’s mission to save lives and improve cardiovascular health.