Men Giving Back Announces “2023 Golden Grants Evening Semi-Finalists”

Members of Men Giving Back

Boca Raton, FL – In a heartwarming display of community support and philanthropy, Men Giving Back, a Boca Raton-based membership organization, has unveiled the 24 local charities selected as semi-finalists for the prestigious 2023 Men Giving Back grant. These remarkable organizations are set to receive vital funding in the areas of mental health, children, education, and food security. The news was announced with much excitement and anticipation, as each semi-finalist received a coveted ‘Golden Ball’ last week, signifying their selection.

Men Giving Back has been making a profound impact on South Palm Beach County since its inception in February 2020. Founded by a group of dedicated and community-driven men from diverse backgrounds in business, finance, health care, hospitality, and law, the organization has been actively providing support to non-profits in the region. What sets Men Giving Back apart is its unwavering commitment to ensuring that nearly 100% of member contributions directly benefit the charities they support.

The semi-finalists for the 2023 Men Giving Back grant represent a diverse range of causes and services that play a vital role in the well-being of the community. These charities were selected for their remarkable work and dedication to making a difference in the lives of those they serve. It’s important to highlight the impact each of these organizations has had and continues to have on the South Palm Beach County community.

The selected charities that will be vying for the coveted grant awards at the ‘Golden Grants Evening’ on November 15 at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club include:

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families American Association of Caregiving Youth Best Foot Forward Boca Helping Hands Boca Raton Rotary Fund Boca West Children’s Foundation Caridad Center College for Kids Families First Feeding PBC The Fuller Center The George Snow Scholarship Fund The Hanley Foundation Homeless Coalition of PBC HomeSafe In the Pines Kindness Matters Love Serving Autism The Milagro Center Nat King Cole Generation Hope PROPEL Roots and Wings Special Spaces Sweet Dream Makers

“I am so grateful to be a part of an organization that can truly make a difference in the lives of others,” said Dr. Nathan Nachlas, head of the Men Giving Back Grant Committee and one of the organization’s founding members. His sentiments reflect the deep sense of purpose and commitment that Men Giving Back members share in their mission to support local charities.

What makes this year’s ‘Golden Grants Evening’ even more special is the substantial increase in the total grant amount to be awarded. This year’s grants will surpass the combined amounts granted in the first two years of Men Giving Back’s existence (in 2021 and 2022). A lucky few of the attending organizations will receive major grants, potentially worth up to $100,000, enabling them to make an even greater impact on their respective causes.

The ‘Golden Grants Evening’ is not just about providing financial support. It’s a celebration of the incredible work that these charities do and an opportunity for the community to come together to show their appreciation. The event promises to be a remarkable evening, one filled with hope, inspiration, and a shared commitment to creating positive change in South Palm Beach County.

Men Giving Back’s dedication to their community is a testament to the power of collective action. As they continue to grow and make a significant difference in the lives of those they serve, they stand as a shining example of what can be achieved when individuals with diverse backgrounds and skills unite for a common cause. The 2023 Men Giving Back grant is not just a financial contribution; it is a symbol of hope, unity, and the boundless potential of a caring community.

For more information on Men Giving Back and their impactful work, please visit their website at www.mengivingback.org, and consider following their social media accounts on Instagram (@mengivingback), Facebook (@mengivingbackpbc), and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/men-giving-back). Together, we can make a difference and support those who need it most.