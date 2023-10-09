Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Invites Community to Solidarity Event for Israel

TUESDAY AT 6 P.M.

Boca Raton, FL – The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County invites the community to show its support for Israel at a Community Solidarity Event.

Across the country and around the world, communities are organizing gatherings of solidarity for Israel, as it engages in a war that has already claimed hundreds of lives and has witnessed the abduction of hundreds more.

Federation and Synagogue leaders will lead guests through prayers and song. Federation partners from Israel are planning to join remotely or are sharing video messages.

Currently, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has launched an Israel Emergency Campaign to help families and children in danger; to provide food and medicine for the elderly and disabled; to assist victims of physical and emotional trauma; and to find safe haven for all in harm’s way.

“While we stand in full solidarity as Israel responds to these attacks, greater action is necessary to help address the increasing humanitarian needs on the ground. We are working with our partners to ensure that these emergency funds get to those in need quickly,” said Matt Levin, president and CEO, Jewish Federation of SPBC.



Please support the Emergency Campaign at https://jewishboca.org/israel-at-war-donations/

100% of the funds will go to support Federation’s work in Israel.

WHEN: 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023

(allow ample time for parking and security – carpooling encouraged)

WHERE: Congregation B’Nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

REQUIRED REGISTRATION:

https://jewishboca.org/events/israel-solidarity-gathering

IMPORTANT DETAILS: Limited seating, registration required; government photo ID required for all attendees.

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County (JFSPBC)

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit https://jewishboca.org or call 561.852.3100.

IF YOU GO:

What: Israel Community Solidarity Event

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Where: Congregation B’Nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Cost: FREE

Required RSVP: https://jewishboca.org/events/israel-solidarity-gathering