Inner Truth Project and The Arc of IRC Receive Dyer Difference Award 

Maryann Matteo, Dyer Sales Manager Dallas Steiger, Inner Truth Project Founder Mindi Fetterman, Finance Manager Cathy Wilson, Inner Truth Project’s Alissa Scott, and Dyer Director of Operations Will Peck | Photo: Ilena Luts

St. Lucie County , FL – It’s not something anyone wants to think about, but it’s a terrible statistic that sexual assault is the most under-reported crime in the United States. More than two-thirds of sexual assaults go unreported, but the trauma and long-term damage to the victim do not go away simply because they remain quiet about their assault. Many victims are afraid no one will believe them, and others are afraid they’ll be judged. Thankfully, for the past eleven years, individuals on the Treasure Coast have found support, comfort, courage, and hope through the Inner Truth Project. The nonprofit organization, which serves roughly 5,000 people per year, provides therapeutic approaches to survivors, along with education and prevention strategies with a goal of creating a community free from gender-violence and victim-blaming and filled with support, acceptance, understanding, and greater mental and physical health. The December Dyer Difference Award in St. Lucie County supports the Inner Truth Project and its important mission.

In Indian River County, recognition and support from the Dyer Difference Award go to The Arc of IRC, an organization which has been providing comprehensive services to special needs adults in Indian River County since 1975. Created by a group of concerned parents and friends of individuals with special needs, The Arc of IRC serves more than 200 individuals through family-setting group homes which provide independence and support as well as supervised assistance with daily living skills, meal preparation, and laundry. The organization also provides vocational training to help aid in fulfillment, socialization, and a sense of community belonging through paid supported employment opportunities. To help ensure adequate funding for all of its programs, The Arc of IRC hosts an annual Tommy Danaher Golf Classic, and the October Dyer Difference Award recognizes the hard work of the organization and offers assistance to the seventh annual fundraising golf tournament.

The Dyer Difference Award is all about celebrating the beauty and kindness in our midst. For the Dyer family and the members of the Dyer staff, the award and the $6,000 in donations made monthly between the St. Lucie and Indian River Counties are all about helping to make a positive difference in the community. For the recipients, it’s an acknowledgement of their tireless efforts to do the same and a much-needed financial boost to help further their missions. If you’d like to nominate a non-profit organization for the Dyer Difference Award, please visit www.dyerdifference.org or find Dyer Difference on Facebook.