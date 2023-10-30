Honorees Set For Rotary’s 2024 OPAL Awards

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton announces their 2024 honorees for the 26th Annual OPAL Awards gala coming up on Jan. 13 at Boca West Country Club, which raises money to provide scholarships to at-risk students, enabling them to live up to their full potential and realize their dreams.

This year’s awards for Outstanding People and Leaders in the community for their continued support, volunteerism, and philanthropy will be presented to:

· Kathy and Paul Adkins: Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, Junior League of Boca Raton, Impact 100 Palm Beach County, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Place of Hope Leadership Campaign Partners

· Suzy Broad: Founder and executive director of Sweet Dream Makers, “2022 Woman of Accomplishment” by Ibis Charities Foundation

· Susan and Peter Brockway: Place of Hope Leadership Campaign Partners/Angel Moms, Boca Helping Hands, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Impact 100 Palm Beach County, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin County, Stetson University and Wake Forest University

· Suzi Goldsmith: Tri-County Animal Rescue executive director and co-founder

· Patricia McCarthy will receive the Rotarian Lifetime Legacy Award

“This year’s honorees represent the best our community has to offer, and having been selected by former OPAL honorees, they embody the spirit of giving,”

according to OPAL co-chair, Jan Savarick. “Each one is committed to humanitarian and philanthropic excellence, embodying the Rotary philosophy of ‘Changing Lives and Building Futures.’ ”

The announcement was made at a recent reception at Hagerty Garage + Social in Delray Beach. OPAL co-chairs for the fifth year are Savarick, philanthropic and marketing advisor, Savarick Consulting; professional auctioneer Neil Safer and Spencer Siegel, managing partner of Siegel & Siegel law firm. Christine E. Lynn is honorary chair.

The 26th Annual OPAL Awards Gala is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Boca West Country Club for a cocktail reception, elegant tribute dinner and fun-filled afterparty. Tickets, sponsorships and tribute ads are available by calling or emailing Claudia DuBois at 561-477-7180 claudia@therotaryclub.org or www.opalawards.com

Founded in 1957, The Rotary Club of Boca Raton is the oldest Rotary Club in Boca Raton. To learn more about The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, visit https://rotaryclubbocaraton.com/ or reach out to Membership Chair Gary Hildebrand at bbluegrass@aol.com

