Forget the Tricks and Keep the Treats this Halloween by Keeping your Kids Safe and Healthy

Boca Raton, FL – Fall festivities and trick-or-treating come with many temptations and goodies being offered. But by following a few do’s and don’ts, celebrations can be a little safer and more healthy for both children and parents.

Tricks for Keeping Kids Healthy:

Make Trick-or-Treating Trouble Free:

– Children trick-or-treating on Halloween night should remember to always watch out for cars, use reflective gear if possible, walk with a group, and carry a flashlight.

– With the increase in sugar intake in your child’s diet, it is also important to remind them to brush their teeth with fluoride toothpaste regularly and floss daily as well.

Use Caution When Using Makeup:o

– For parents with children who wear face paint or makeup, it’s important to check out those ingredients as well. Harmful ingredients in face makeup can trigger allergies or cause problems like skin irritation. Some tips to help avoid toxic ingredients and possible skin reactions include avoiding makeup with heavy metals like cadmium, mercury, lead, and even arsenic.

– To avoid infection from makeup, wash hands before applying and never share makeup with others.

Make Sure Kids are Up-to-Date on Vaccines:

– The spookiest holiday of the year is a good marker for the start of flu season as well. Getting a flu vaccine and staying up to date on Covid-19 vaccines before mischief night can help keep your child happy and healthy past Halloween and into the family holiday season.

Treats for Special Diets:

Examine Candy for Food Allergies and Tampering:

– One in 13 kids have food allergies or intolerances. Parents are reminded to examine the label of all candies to ensure your child’s allergen isn’t present and are cautioned to not allow any home-baked goods or foods that are not commercially wrapped to be eaten.

– It is important to keep in mind that mini or bite-size versions of candy might have different ingredients than their full-size versions.

– Impose a “no eating while trick-or-treating” rule until you have time to review all food labels and check for tampering.

Have Allergy Friendly Treat Options:

– The “Teal Pumpkin Project” created by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organization suggests placing a teal colored pumpkin out front signaling it contains allergy-friendly candy as well as non-edible treats like small toys, glow sticks, or stickers.

Food Allergies Can Develop at Any Age:

– Keeping a watchful eye on your kids while they enjoy their loot is important as food allergies can develop at any stage of life.

– A child having an allergic reaction may manifest symptoms of putting their hands in their mouth, pulling or scratching at their tongues, slur their words, or their voice may become hoarse or squeaky. Other symptoms you may see are hives, abdominal pain, and in very severe cases, low blood pressure and loss of consciousness.

By: Dr. Danielle Madril, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare